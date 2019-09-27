Accenture is Named a Leader in Workday Implementation Partners Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN), a Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) alliance partner, has been named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Workday Implementation Partners, Q3 2019 report. Accenture received a differentiated rating, the highest score possible, in seven out of 10 criteria.

According to the report, which assessed nine providers, Accenture “leads the pack with breadth of capabilities and scale. Accenture has scale across all major areas of Workday services and is a leading partner in newer Workday areas such as Workday Cloud Platform and Prism Analytics.”

The report states that Accenture “is the best fit for companies with complex, global needs. Accenture thrives in large and complex transformations, including multi-pillar deals.” It also notes that, “Accenture has consultants who bring vast technical expertise and knowledge.” Accenture’s capabilities across the following seven evaluation criteria were rated as “differentiated:” business results, HR transformation, finance transformation, Workday analytics, Workday technology, vision, and roadmap.

“As part of our longstanding alliance with Workday, we’ve developed the skills, innovation, and end-to-end services to support our clients to help maximize the benefits of their Workday investments,” said Jonathan Trew, Workday business lead, Accenture. “We believe that our position in this report underscores our market leadership and demonstrates the business outcomes we can deliver at scale.”

As a Workday alliance partner with more than 1,500 Workday-certified consultants, Accenture supports some of its largest transformational projects across all industries. Accenture’s annual research and recommendations for how companies can innovate with Workday technology are available in the Accenture Technology Vision for Workday. For more information on the Accenture and Workday relationship, visit https://www.accenture.com/workday.

The Forrester New Wave™: Workday Implementation Partners, Q3 2019 report can be accessed here.

