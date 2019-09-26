Royal Crest Dairy Chooses GetSwift’s Delivery Biz Pro for SaaS Platform

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Royal Crest Dairy, Inc. (“Royal Crest’), which owns and operates dairy facilities in Denver, Longmont, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, is pleased to announce it has awarded a SaaS contract for e-commerce, order management, and last-mile logistics to Delivery Biz Pro, a division of GetSwift Limited (Australian Securities Exchange: GSW).

Royal Crest, which delivers milk, dairy, and other fresh foods along the Front Range of Colorado from Fort Collins to Pueblo, has agreed to a minimum 12-month term under the contract with GetSwift. Tens of thousands of customers are served by Royal Crest, which delivers five days a week.

“We reviewed several options and the GetSwift platform out of the box was the best fit for our business,” said Jeff Hunter, Director of IT and Support Services at Royal Crest Dairy. “It will boost our online order capability and enrollment while also improving our routing for deliveries.”

GetSwift’s platform will power the customer interface on Royal Crest’s website, providing an automated onboarding process. The platform can validate payment methods upfront, allow customers to modify their standing orders without making a phone call, and send text notifications once orders are delivered.

GetSwift will also provide Royal Crest with data to help it plan future expansion. “We are looking forward to getting easy access to business intelligence data,” Mr. Hunter added. “As we grow it will help us better manage our existing routes and identify where to focus our expansion efforts.”

GetSwift’s Delivery Biz Pro offers global customers a subscription-based cloud service for businesses with recurring product orders, particularly within the produce, meal kit, dairy, farm-to-table, water, home and commercial delivery sectors. The platform brings together four key components that allow recurring delivery industry sectors to employ the best methodology for their logistics fulfillment.

About Royal Crest Dairy

Royal Crest Dairy was founded in 1927 and today has branches in Denver, Longmont, and Colorado Springs. The company provides Colorado families with the highest quality milk and freshest dairy products available, along with a range of other fresh foods including seasonal fruit, juice, spring water, and bread.