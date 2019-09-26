Granite Awarded $20 Million Runway Rehabilitation Project in Washington

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE: GVA) announced today it has been awarded a $20 million airport runway rehabilitation contract by the Port of Moses Lake for the Runway 14L-32R Line of Sight Rehabilitation project at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington.

Located approximately 175 miles east of Seattle, the project includes the reconstruction of 3,900 feet of runway, removal of existing asphalt and concrete pavements, excavation, grading, subgrade preparation, recycling of concrete for project use, placing base material, asphalt paving, concrete panel replacement, replacing and upgrade taxiway signs and lights, pavement markings and joint sealing.

“Our team looks forward to working with the Port of Moses Lake to rehabilitate and improve safety at one of the largest airfields in the United States,” said David Richards, Granite Senior Vice President and Northwest Group Manager. “This project provides us the opportunity to utilize our asphalt and aggregate facility which is adjacent to the airport as well as our local fleet of equipment and highly experienced and capable crew.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in fall 2019 and will be complete by summer 2020.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its more than 7,000 employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.