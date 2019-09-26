KBRA Releases the Business Development Company (BDC) Ratings Compendium for Second-Quarter 2019

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its inaugural Business Development Company (BDC) Ratings Compendium, which analyzes the 2Q results of BDCs within the KBRA universe.

Themes discussed in the Compendium include:

Potential headwinds for the sector, including further reduction in interest rates and a potential near-term recession.

Higher leverage is beginning to take hold as BDCs adopt the new leverage guidelines under the SBCAA.

While BDCs are underwriting more first lien secured loans, results have yet to show up on balance sheets.

The Compendium includes second-quarter 2019 updates in KBRA’s rated universe, focusing on key performance and credit metrics, along with medians of key ratios.

To access the report, click here.

