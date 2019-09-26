KBRA Releases Report Assigning A+ Rating and Stable Outlook to Kentucky State Property and Buildings Commission Revenue Bonds Project No. 122

NEW YORK--()--On September 25, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of A+ with a Stable Outlook to the Commonwealth of Kentucky State Property and Buildings Commission: Revenue Bonds, Project No. 122 Series A; Revenue Refunding Bonds, Project No. 122 Series B; Revenue Refunding Bonds, Project No. 122 Series C (Forward Delivery); and, Revenue Refunding Bonds, Project No. 122 Federally Taxable Series D. KBRA additionally assigned a long-term rating and Stable Outlook to the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s General Obligation credit.

Issuer: Commonwealth of Kentucky State Property and Buildings Commission

Assigned

Rating

Outlook

Revenue Bonds,
Project No. 122 Series A

A+

Stable

Revenue Refunding Bonds,
Project No. 122 Series B

A+

Stable

Revenue Refunding Bonds, Project No. 122 Series C
(Forward Delivery)

A+

Stable

Revenue Refunding Bonds,
Project No. 122 Federally Taxable Series D

A+

Stable

Issuer: Commonwealth of Kentucky

Assigned

Rating

Outlook

General Obligation

AA-

Stable

To access the report, click here.

Methodologies Used:

Contacts

Analytical Contacts:
Paul Kwiatkoski, Managing Director
(646) 731-2387
pkwiatkoski@kbra.com

Patricia McGuigan, Senior Director
(646) 731-3350
pmcguigan@kbra.com

Peter Scherer, Associate
(646) 731-2325
pscherer@kbra.com

