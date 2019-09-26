KBRA Releases Report Assigning A+ Rating and Stable Outlook to Kentucky State Property and Buildings Commission Revenue Bonds Project No. 122

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On September 25, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of A+ with a Stable Outlook to the Commonwealth of Kentucky State Property and Buildings Commission: Revenue Bonds, Project No. 122 Series A; Revenue Refunding Bonds, Project No. 122 Series B; Revenue Refunding Bonds, Project No. 122 Series C (Forward Delivery); and, Revenue Refunding Bonds, Project No. 122 Federally Taxable Series D. KBRA additionally assigned a long-term rating and Stable Outlook to the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s General Obligation credit.
|Issuer: Commonwealth of Kentucky State Property and Buildings Commission
|
Assigned
|
Rating
|
Outlook
|
Revenue Bonds,
|
A+
|
Stable
|
Revenue Refunding Bonds,
|
A+
|
Stable
|
Revenue Refunding Bonds, Project No. 122 Series C
|
A+
|
Stable
|
Revenue Refunding Bonds,
|
A+
|
Stable
|
Issuer: Commonwealth of Kentucky
|
Assigned
|
Rating
|
Outlook
|
General Obligation
|
AA-
|
Stable
To access the report, click here.
Methodologies Used:
- U.S. State General Obligation Rating Methodology
- U.S. State Annual Appropriation Obligation Rating Methodology
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.
CONNECT WITH KBRA
Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube