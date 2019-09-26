AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for Eastern Atlantic Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” of Eastern Atlantic Insurance Company (EAIC) (Harrisburg, PA). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” of Western Pacific Mutual Insurance Company, A Risk Retention Group (WPMIC) (Littleton, CO), an affiliate of EAIC. The outlook of these Credit Rating (ratings) is stable.

The ratings of EAIC reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings of WPMIC reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM.

The revised outlooks are due to EAIC’s improved underwriting performance in the last two years, which resulted in surplus growth. EAIC’s strategy focuses on strengthening its position in its existing niche market while evaluating new business segments to determine compatibility within its business model. Management has focused its expansion efforts on the independent owner-operator trucking market segment operating in the short- to intermediate-haul range of up to 600 miles from their garaging location.

EAIC provides commercial automobile liability, including physical damage, motor truck cargo and surety bond coverage on a direct basis. It also reinsures a builder general liability program from WPMIC, an affiliate, and a home warranty program from Warranty Underwriters Insurance Company, also an affiliated home warranty company.

