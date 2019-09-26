Keysight Technologies, Qualcomm Extend 5G Collaboration to Accelerate Commercialization of Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Technology

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced an extended collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, to accelerate commercialization of Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology, which will enable mobile operators to quickly and cost-effectively roll out 5G new radio (NR) services.

The collaboration utilizes Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions to accelerate the development of Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 5G Modem-RF System to support DSS, an emerging technology that is part of the 3GPP Release 15. By 2020, mobile operators are expected to start implementing DSS on existing 4G LTE base stations, speeding nationwide deployments of 5G services. DSS allows mobile operators to transform LTE base stations via a software upgrade to create hybrid 4G/5G base stations. As a result, users of DSS-capable 5G NR devices can access 5G services in urban and rural environments.

“Our continued collaboration with Keysight on 5G technology, which was initiated in 2015, has enabled Qualcomm Technologies to accelerate the implementation of DSS, a critical feature that will help mobile operators quickly transition to 5G,” said Jon Detra, vice president, engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Keysight helps us develop and validate our Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF System designs at a pace that will help accelerate 5G commercialization.”

DSS enables a mobile operator to flexibly use existing spectrum allocations across low-, mid- and high- frequency bands by dynamically switching between LTE and 5G NR coverage based on traffic demand. Mobile operators can leverage DSS to deliver the best possible performance and coverage for a mix of 4G and 5G devices.

“Our extended collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies on 5G technology enables device makers and mobile operators to cost-effectively build out 5G coverage”, said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight's wireless test group.

Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions, widely adopted across the mobile ecosystem, allows users to cost-effectively validate multi-radio access technology (RAT) designs on a single platform. Earlier this year, Keysight announced that the company’s 5G collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies resulted in significant industry breakthroughs, including: the industry's first Global Certification Forum (GCF) validation of 5G NR conformance test cases for radio frequency (RF) demodulation and radio resource management (RRM); and the industry's first announced 5G NR data call in the Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD) mode.

About Keysight in 5G

Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF System is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc and/or its subsidiaries.

