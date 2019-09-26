KBRA Releases The Bank Treasury Newsletter

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases this month’s edition of The Bank Treasury Newsletter.

This month’s issue, Bank Treasurers Try to Not Look Lost, discusses the disruption in the Treasury repo market last week, and how bank regulations created inefficiencies in it that are likely to increase such episodes in the future. The disruption in Treasury repo will have repercussions for the transition, at the end of 2021, from LIBOR to SOFR. This issue also reviews bank treasurers’ perspective on the implications for rates lower for longer, and even the possibility of negative interest rates.

To view the report, click here.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.