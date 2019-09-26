Touchdown Alabama Signs Stats Perform to Power SEC College Football Coverage

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stats Perform, the revolutionary leader in sports AI and data, announced a new deal to provide SEC college football premium data feeds and live- and post-scoring coverage for Touchdown Alabama Magazine on its web, mobile and print publications.

Touchdown Alabama Magazine debuted as a print magazine in 2007, providing in-depth coverage on everything Alabama football. The publication has since expanded, with online and mobile platforms that give Crimson Tide fans in-depth reporting on their favorite team. Using premium data feeds from Stats Perform, Touchdown Alabama will provide readers with enhanced team and player stats and standing information for the SEC and live scoring information around all of the SEC action each weekend.

“It’s well known that the Crimson Tide have one of the largest, most passionate fanbases in college football,” Stats Perform Chief Revenue Officer Steve Xeller said. “With the addition of our enhanced SEC data feeds, Touchdown Alabama Magazine becomes a one-stop-shop for everything Alabama football, giving fast and accurate data on the Tide and the greater SEC. We look forward to seeing how Touchdown Alabama uses this data to provide an enhanced fan experience for their followers through engaging content year-round.”

In addition to powering web, mobile and print platforms of the publication, Stats Perform will provide statistical biographical information for SEC players to give more details on the achievements of players across the conference. Statistical biographical information will also be used to support written pieces by the Touchdown Alabama editorial staff throughout the season.

“Touchdown Alabama has become an important resource for Crimson Tide fans around the world,” said Brandon Williams, Chief Operating Officer and Editor and Chief of Touchdown Alabama. “To become a one-stop-shop for Bama fans, we needed to connect them with fast, accurate data from across the SEC to share important details on the achievements of our team and players. We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with Stats Perform to provide more data to our feeds, and provide a more exciting live experience around our website and mobile app. We look forward to another great season and to providing an even better experience for our fans.”

Touchdown Alabama Magazine is already available in the App Store and Google Play.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock the most in-depth insights for media and technology, betting and team performance. With company roots dating back almost 40 years, Stats Perform embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. As the leading sports data and AI company, Stats Perform works with the top global sports media, tech companies, sportsbooks, teams and leagues.