US Cyber Command Appoints Applied Insight Company Stratus Solutions to Deliver Secure, Scalable and Compliant Cloud Platform

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied Insight, a market leader in solving complex technology challenges for federal government customers, backed by The Acacia Group, announced today that through its subsidiary, Stratus Solutions, the company has been awarded a mission-critical cloud contract from U.S. Cyber Command. The company will be working with USCYBERCOM to accelerate its ability to rapidly adopt commercial cloud services and migrate its activities into the cloud, utilizing the company’s cloud platform-as-a-service, Altitude, as the foundation of a secure and compliant cloud environment.

Applying its expertise in cloud management at scale, the company will enable USCYBERCOM to access a comprehensive range of commercial cloud services within an oversight framework aligned with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management’s Cloud Smart strategy. In doing so, the company will be using Altitude for its automated rapid cloud deployment and governance capabilities. Altitude transforms cloud utilization by enabling organizations to take advantage of the full power of the cloud while achieving total control, security, compliance and real-time visibility over their cloud environments as they grow. Current Altitude deployments are enabling thousands of government and industry users to work effectively and efficiently in the cloud within customer compliance and security boundaries.

“The cloud is an immensely powerful enabling capability. It hosts a rapidly evolving range of sophisticated commercial tools and technologies that government organizations want to be able to use,” said Dede Dascalu, Applied Insight’s chief technology officer. “The challenge is to help them do that at the pace at which these technologies are evolving and in a carefully controlled and secure environment. We’re solving that challenge every day for federal customers with our Altitude cloud platform as the scalable foundation for their cloud environments. We feel privileged to be able to deploy our expertise for USCYBERCOM as we work with them to advance their cloud adoption.”

The company will support the Command in developing and implementing a secure, flexible and scalable cloud platform, and overseeing USCYBERCOM’s migration to the cloud and the ongoing operation of its cloud environment as it scales. Among the services the company will provide are architecture design, implementation and operation, security acceleration, and cloud governance. The ultimate goal is to integrate and sustain the Command’s use of commercial cloud IT services into its activities and operations.

“We’ve worked intensively with customers and cloud service providers to address barriers to effective cloud adoption in government organizations, centered on security and compliance,” said John Hynes, CEO of Applied Insight. “Our Altitude cloud platform is one of the results of that work, developed within aiLabs, our in-house R&D engine. It’s all part of our commitment to deliver accountable innovation to our customers — solutions that align with how people need to work to advance their mission. I’d like to thank USCYBERCOM for giving us the opportunity to demonstrate our value to them.”

About Applied Insight

Applied Insight leaves no stone unturned in solving complex technology challenges for Federal Government customers. We practice accountable innovation, designing solutions that account for the customer’s mission and the user’s reality right from the start. With proven capability in advanced analytics, cloud computing, cybersecurity, mission applications and infrastructure convergence, our approach to technology empowers people to collaborate more effectively in delivering services vital to the nation. To learn more about AI, visit www.applied-insight.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Acacia Group

The Acacia Group is a team of operational investors with a long track record in the U.S. technology and services markets. We see value in technologies that enable people to collaborate in sustaining our society, from our security and economy, to our institutions and infrastructure. We invest in entrepreneurs who share that mission, bringing the capital, experience and relationships to enable them to take their business to new heights. For more information, please visit The Acacia Group or follow us on LinkedIn.