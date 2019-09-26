Tinkoff Mobile Selects NFWare Virtual CGNAT to Provide New Subscribers with IP Addresses

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tinkoff Mobile and software network technology provider NFWare have signed an agreement to deploy a Virtual CGNAT solution. This deployment will allow the operator to provide IP addresses for all new subscribers during the rapid growth of their client base.

NFWare Virtual CGNAT extends IPv4 networks and enables a smooth transition to IPv6. The solution is fully software which runs on standard servers and integrates into a virtualized infrastructure. NFWare provides high reliability and performance of up to 240 gigabits per second, allowing the innovative vendor to successfully compete with traditional incumbent network equipment manufacturers. NFWare products have been deployed by numerous CSPs in the United States, Europe, Central Asia, and the Asia-Pacific region.

The concept of Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) has been part of the Tinkoff Mobile strategy since its launch in 2017. With NFWare's software solution, the operator will scale the bandwidth of its network as needed within just a few hours and significantly save capital costs when expanding the network.

Ivan Boyarinov, CTO at Tinkoff Mobile commented:

“Tinkoff Mobile’s subscribers base has grown 5 times over the year, and we plan to keep this pace. The NFWare solution will become an additional element of our infrastructure and will help us to actively grow in the coming years.”

Alexander Britkin, CEO at NFWare said:

“NFWare has developed one of the most innovative products in the software market for telecom networks. Our goal since our foundation has been to help customers build their network infrastructure in the most efficient way using Network Functions Virtualization technology. We are honored to be selected by Tinkoff Mobile, one of the most innovative and fastest-growing operators in Russia.”

