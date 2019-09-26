emids Announces Investment from New Mountain Capital

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--emids, a leader in digital engineering and transformation solutions to the healthcare industry, today announced it has partnered with New Mountain Capital, a leading growth-oriented investment firm with over $20 billion in assets under management. As part of the transaction, emids management and other select stakeholders will remain invested in the Company, while current investors Baird Capital and Council Capital are exiting. The investment by New Mountain sets the stage for the continued accelerating growth of emids as the healthcare industry’s preferred partner for digital transformation.

Founded in 1999, and headquartered in Nashville, TN, emids partners with health technology companies, payers, providers, and life science firms to accelerate the adoption of next-generation digital technologies and manage an increasingly complex data ecosystem to drive high quality, accessible, and affordable healthcare. The Company provides digital transformation, clinical data engineering, custom software development, data analytics and integration, and strategic advisory consulting services nationwide.

“Healthcare, as an industry, is just beginning to tap the true potential of data and advanced technology to improve the care lifecycle experience, and we are thrilled to have such a successful and like-minded investor as New Mountain join us on this next stage of our journey,” said emids founder and CEO Saurabh Sinha. “Baird Capital and Council Capital have been fantastic partners, and we look forward to continuing to build and make growth investments in talent, scale, and intellectual property.”

“emids is a true leader in digital transformation, clinical data engineering, and data analytics to the healthcare sector,” said Matt Holt, Managing Director and Deputy Head of Private Equity at New Mountain Capital. “This partnership is the result of our continued efforts to identify and back innovative platforms that enable healthcare stakeholders to meet the rapidly changing needs of a digital world.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Saurabh and the emids management team,” said Jack Qian, Managing Director at New Mountain. “We look forward to supporting the Company’s continued growth by identifying both organic and inorganic initiatives to help the Company realize its full potential.”

Baird Capital Partner Jim Pavlik complimented emids’ unrelenting focus on customer service and quality during its rapid expansion: “We’ve witnessed the emids commitment to keep its customers front and center. It’s a differentiator and key ingredient in their success.”

“We’re pleased to have been able to successfully leverage the Council Model to partner with the emids management team with our deep bench of industry and functional experts, as well as facilitate new customer relationships,” said Council Capital Managing Partner Grant Jackson. “We wish Saurabh and his team much continued success in this next phase of their growth.”

Credit Suisse served as exclusive financial advisor and DLA Piper LLP as legal counsel to emids in this transaction. Ropes & Gray LLP provided legal counsel to New Mountain.

About emids

emids is a specialist provider of digital solutions and services to the healthcare industry, serving payers, providers, life sciences, and technology firms. Headquartered in Nashville, emids helps bridge critical gaps in providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare by providing digital transformation services, custom application development and testing, data engineering, business intelligence solutions, and specialized consulting services to all parts of the healthcare ecosystem. With over 1,800 professionals globally, emids leverages strong domain expertise in healthcare-specific platforms, regulations, and standards to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions and services to its clients. For more information, visit www.emids.com.

About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, public equity, and credit funds with over $20 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit www.newmountaincapital.com.

About Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse AG is one of the world's leading financial services providers and is part of the Credit Suisse group of companies (referred to here as 'Credit Suisse'). Our strategy builds on Credit Suisse's core strengths: its position as a leading wealth manager, its specialist investment banking capabilities and its strong presence in our home market of Switzerland. We seek to follow a balanced approach to wealth management, aiming to capitalize on both the large pool of wealth within mature markets as well as the significant growth in wealth in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets, while also serving key developed markets with an emphasis on Switzerland. Credit Suisse employs approximately 46‘200 people. The registered shares (CSGN) of Credit Suisse AG's parent company, Credit Suisse Group AG, are listed in Switzerland and, in the form of American Depositary Shares (CS), in New York. Further information about Credit Suisse can be found at https://www.credit-suisse.com/us/en.html.