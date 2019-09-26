Tenet Healthcare and NTT DATA Sign New Agreement to Deliver Technology Services and Systems

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) and NTT DATA Services have entered into a new, multi-year agreement that builds on their 20 years of working together to advance technology services and systems within Tenet’s care network.

Tenet and NTT DATA will focus on creating more efficient technology infrastructure and application systems for Tenet’s hospitals, affiliated outpatient centers and physician practices. While Tenet works to streamline and transform certain service delivery models, NTT DATA will provide technology solutions and platforms to improve the care experience, including globalized application, infrastructure and security support and development services.

“ This agreement fits into our larger digital transformation strategy that prioritizes innovation and a customer-first mentality,” said Ron Rittenmeyer, Executive Chairman and CEO of Tenet Healthcare. “ Together with NTT DATA, we are committed to continuous advancement of our technologies and processes, which will create a better experience for our caregivers, physicians and patients.”

“ With this agreement, we build on 20 years of delivering technology services to Tenet,” said Alan Hughes, Group President, Global Healthcare, NTT DATA Services. “ We look forward to integrating new digital technologies, such as predictive analytics, self-healing functionality with machine learning and automation to streamline operations and better engage internal and external end-users.”

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a national diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 110,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and approximately 500 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other outpatient facilities. We also operate Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other customers. At the center of everything we do is a commitment to deliver the right care, in the right place, at the right time, and to continually improve and advance the healthcare delivery system in the markets we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

About NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services partners with clients to navigate and simplify the modern complexities of business and technology, delivering the insights, solutions and outcomes that matter most. We deliver tangible business results by combining deep industry expertise with applied innovations in digital, cloud and automation across a comprehensive portfolio of consulting, application, infrastructure and business process services.

NTT DATA Services is a division of NTT DATA Corporation, a top 10 global business and IT services provider with 120,000+ professionals in more than 50 countries, and NTT Group, a partner to more than 88 percent of the Fortune 100. Visit https://us.nttdata.com/en/ to learn more.

This release contains “forward-looking statements” – that is, statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address Tenet’s expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “see,” “target,” or “will.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Particular uncertainties that could cause Tenet’s actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the company’s forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors disclosed under “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Tenet’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.