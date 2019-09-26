Vertical™ Expands Trees by Game’s California Footprint with Eaze Launch

AGOURA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertical, a leading vertically integrated multi-state operator and brand and distribution company in the medical and adult-use cannabis industries, announced today that it has expanded Trees by Game’s retail footprint to CA's Top Delivery Platform, Eaze. Trees by Game is the Cannabis Brand Venture of rap icon The Game and Vertical Brands, in partnership with top cannabis branding agency Green Street, a Gary Vaynerchuk company.

The expansion into Eaze marks a milestone for Trees by Game in the expanding California market. Trees by Game product offerings includes CA Premium Indoor Grown Cannabis Flower Jars that The Game hand selects, High Quality Pre-rolls, and Blunt Weed Mylar Bags, with more innovations to come. The mission of the Trees by Game brand is to deliver CA’s highest quality flower to “the real smokers,” as The Game describes himself – #borntowrap #changeyourgame. Vertical and Trees by Game have strategically aligned with Eaze, Puffy, and MedMen to offer items that will cater to each channel and retailer’s expanding consumer base.

"Trees by Game was created to elevate the cannabis experience by offering a quality option people can enjoy socially and responsibly," said Cynthia Cleveland, President of Vertical Brands. "Eaze shares our objective in bringing the highest quality cannabis brands to the largest selection of cannabis consumers in the world’s largest cannabis market."

About Vertical™

Vertical is the leading vertically integrated multi-state operator and brand and distribution company in the medical and adult-use cannabis industries. With have scale seed to brand operations in AZ, CA, and OH, Vertical is well positioned to take advantage of the legalization and normalization of cannabis globally. Vertical is led by an executive team of entrepreneurs and business leaders from the alcohol beverage, agriculture, CPG, distribution, entertainment, food, healthcare, and medical industries.

About Eaze

Eaze and Eaze Wellness are cannabis marketplaces that connect adult consumers with licensed retailers and products. We are on a mission to enhance safe access to legal cannabis, educate people about cannabis as a tool for wellness, and drive smart cannabis policies. Learn more at www.eaze.com/about.