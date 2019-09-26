B&W Awarded Contract for Boiler Refurbishment

BARBERTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) announced today that its subsidiary, The Babcock & Wilcox Company (B&W), has been awarded a contract for more than $12 million to refurbish a recovery boiler for a U.S. manufacturing facility.

B&W’s scope includes the design and manufacture of a steam drum, furnace, superheater, generating bank, air system, economizer and other components for one of the plant’s recovery boilers. Delivery is scheduled for the second half of 2020.

“B&W has long been the established leader in this market and has the largest installed base of recovery boilers in North America, as well as many decades of experience providing boiler upgrades and refurbishments,” said B&W Chief Executive Officer Kenny Young. “This contract positions us well to continue that role and we’re committed to helping this important customer maintain reliable, efficient and sustainable operations.”

B&W has an installed base of more than 350 recovery boilers which generate power and process steam for customers worldwide.

About B&W

Babcock & Wilcox is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets and has been transforming our world for 152 years. Follow us on Twitter @BabcockWilcox and learn more at www.babcock.com.