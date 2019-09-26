Vertical™ Expands Trees by Game’s California Retail Footprint with Statewide MedMen Launch

AGOURA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertical, a leading vertically integrated multistate operator and brand and distribution company in the medical and adult-use cannabis industries, announced today that it has expanded its retail footprint to include all of MedMen’s 12 California locations. Trees by Game is the Cannabis Brand Venture of rap and hip hop icon The Game and Vertical Brands, in partnership with top cannabis branding agency Green Street, a Gary Vaynerchuk company.

The expansion into MedMen marks a milestone for Trees by Game in the expanding California market. Trees by Game product offerings includes CA Premium Indoor Grown Cannabis Flower Jars that The Game hand selects, High Quality Pre-rolls, and Blunt Weed Mylar Bags, with more innovations to come. The mission of the Trees by Game brand is to deliver CA’s highest quality flower to “the real smokers,” as The Game describes himself – #borntowrap #changeyourgame. Vertical and Trees by Game have strategically aligned with MedMen to offer items that will cater to retailer’s expanding consumer base.

“Trees by Game was created to elevate the cannabis experience by offering a quality option people can enjoy socially and responsibly,” said Jevon Lake, Vice President of Vertical Sales. “MedMen has always been an industry leader in retail innovation in California, with knowledgeable budtenders and sophisticated retail environments serving the largest selection of cannabis consumers in the world’s largest cannabis market. Recently their new delivery service was also launched in California.”

About Vertical™

Vertical is the leading vertically integrated multi-state operator and brand and distribution company in the medical and adult-use cannabis industries. With have scale seed to brand operations in AZ, CA, and OH, Vertical is well positioned to take advantage of the legalization and normalization of cannabis globally. Vertical is led by an executive team of entrepreneurs and business leaders from the alcohol beverage, agriculture, CPG, distribution, entertainment, food, healthcare, and medical industries.

About MedMen

MedMen is a cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S. and flagship stores in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York. MedMen's mission is to provide an unparalleled experience that invites the world to discover the remarkable benefits of cannabis because a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is a safer, healthier and happier world. Learn more at www.medmen.com.