ACS Technologies Digitally Transforms Their Contact Center With Avaya Mobile Experience to Enhance the Customer Journey

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYA), today announced that ACS Technologies (ACST) is seeing significant benefit from its use of Avaya Mobile Experience® and Avaya IX™ Digital solutions to increase workforce efficiencies, reduce costs and gain greater insights into customer behavior.

ACS Technologies serves nearly 50,000 clients with technology solutions developed specifically for faith-based organizations. The company needed a solution to improve customer service, build loyalty and grow revenue through attribute-based alignment of customer preferences and historical interactions.

As an early adopter of Avaya Mobile Experience, ACS Technologies migrated all 800 numbers dialed from mobile phones to their contact center over the course of two months with an initial projected savings of approximately 35 percent from their previous carrier. “With our Avaya Mobile Experience dashboard, we can see the percentage of our inbound calls that are from mobile devices. The savings we’ve gained from using Avaya Mobile Experience is considerable. This year, we’re projecting an annual savings of around 40 percent compared to last year,” said Dustin Fails, network telecommunications administrator, ACS Technologies.

Additionally, ACST has been using skills-based routing with Avaya Elite Multichannel for the past nine years and it was time to see how they could make already great customer service even better—so they chose to implement Avaya IX™ Digital for contact center. “Avaya IX Digital helps us to provide higher quality service and enables our clients to contact us through many different channels to deliver a much more personalized service,” said Fails. “An agent can use the customer journey module to see how many times a customer has called in about an issue, whether they've been on our website, even where they've been on the website—so that we can provide better, more personalized support. If we can see that they've called within the past 10 days about a particular issue, Avaya IX Digital will pass the customer to an agent with a higher level of expertise the second time they call in. We’re more likely to solve a problem quickly and they won't have to call a third, fourth, or fifth time.”

In addition to cost savings and superior customer service, ACST has gained the flexibility and resilience from the solution and the helped give them confidence that customers won’t encounter a busy signal when trying to connect with the call center—even during times of unusually high call volumes.

“We've been working with Avaya for so long that we didn't even look at other vendors,” says Fails. “Avaya’s products have always been rock-solid for us. We've never had any issues. And the direction the company is going with Avaya IX Digital and Avaya Mobile Experience? It’s definitely the direction we want to take as we evolve into an omnichannel center.”

Avaya IX Digital is part of the Avaya IX™ Contact Center portfolio, designed to improve key measures of customer satisfaction and operational performance with voice and digital engagement for customers, desktop augmentation for employees, and advanced workforce engagement for managers.

Avaya Mobile Experience is an award-winning, patented1 consumption-based cloud offering that identifies when an incoming call originates from a mobile device, transports contextual information on the caller to the contact center and enables selected calls to be deflected to the mobile web for a mobile application or mobile browser digital customer service experience. It also expands the range of customers’ digital interactions while conquering geo-location issues.

Additional resources:

1 https://patents.google.com/patent/US9961205B1/en?oq=US9961205B1

About ACS Technologies®

Founded in 1978, ACS Technologies® is the leading provider of information management software and service solutions to nearly 50,000 churches, schools, and organizational offices. With brands such as Realm®, ACS™, PDS™, The City, and HeadMaster™, ACS Technologies enables churches and schools to manage every vital area of their ministry from finances to relationships, from events and groups to giving and serving. Whether online, desktop, or mobile, the passion that drives ACS Technologies is maximizing technology's value for ministry. ACS Technologies is a privately held company headquartered in Florence, South Carolina, with offices in Greenville, SC and Phoenix, AZ.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.

