Vertical™ Expands Trees by Game’s California Retail Footprint With Puffy Launch

AGOURA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertical, a leading vertically integrated multistate operator and brand and distribution company in the medical and adult-use cannabis industries, announced today that it has expanded its retail footprint to include all of Puffy’s 8 California locations, as well as its Top Delivery Platform. Trees by Game is the Cannabis Brand Venture of rap and hip hop icon The Game and Vertical Brands, in partnership with top cannabis branding agency Green Street, a Gary Vaynerchuk company.

The expansion into Puffy marks a milestone for Trees by Game in the expanding California market. Trees by Game product offerings includes CA Premium Indoor Grown Cannabis Flower Jars that The Game hand selects, High Quality Pre-rolls, and Blunt Weed Mylar Bags, with more innovations to come. The mission of the Trees by Game brand is to deliver CA’s highest quality flower to “the real smokers,” as The Game describes himself – #borntowrap #changeyourgame. Vertical and Trees by Game have strategically aligned with Puffy to offer items that will cater to their expanding consumer base.

"Trees by Game was created to elevate the cannabis experience by offering a quality option people can enjoy socially and responsibly," said Matt Ippolito, Vice President of Vertical Sales. "Puffy’s unique marketing approach and strategy as a delivery service for both established and innovative new brands, with a site that informs and removes the taboo around cannabis through education—combined with wide geographic reach and speedy delivery serving the largest selection of cannabis consumers in the world’s largest cannabis market—is a formula for success!"

About Vertical™

Vertical is the leading vertically integrated multi-state operator and brand and distribution company in the medical and adult-use cannabis industries. With have scale seed to brand operations in AZ, CA, and OH, Vertical is well positioned to take advantage of the legalization and normalization of cannabis globally. Vertical is led by an executive team of entrepreneurs and business leaders from the alcohol beverage, agriculture, CPG, distribution, entertainment, food, healthcare, and medical industries.

About Puffy

Puffy Delivery is the new online delivery website for cannabis with a lofty goal: to reshape the culture of the digital cannabis delivery service. Based out of Irvine, the company is launching itself across the entirety of California, and with its unique branding and corporate structure, it is doing things that no one else in the cannabis space is currently attempting.