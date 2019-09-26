Apps Associates Awarded Amazon Web Services Managed Service Provider Partner Status for Fifth Consecutive Year

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apps Associates, an expert cloud migration and managed services provider, today announced that it has been accepted into the exclusive group of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partners for the fifth consecutive year. The AWS MSP program celebrates partners who AWS acknowledges as “skilled at cloud infrastructure and application migration” for their success in demonstrating value to customers through “proactive monitoring, automation, and management of their customer’s environment.”

Participation in the program requires an extensive third-party audit of AWS MSP capabilities, in addition to in-depth documentation about IT processes and project forecasting. Since it’s conception in 2015, AWS raised the technical and operational requirements for the program over time to also include extensive auditing of technical capabilities, assessments of business health and management, solution design, service level agreements, AWS expertise, application migration, optimization and customer satisfaction levels. Apps Associates has successfully passed the AWS MSP audit five times, consistently reaching AWS MSP Partner status since the program was originally launched. In 2019, Apps Associates was selected to undergo a full validation, as opposed to the typical annual audit, and consequently was awarded a three-year partnership status.

“We’re extremely honored to receive this three-year status on such an elite program, particularly because the associated audit requires concrete evidence of customer satisfaction levels,” said Bill Saltys, senior vice president, alliances, Apps Associates. “We’ve been leveraging AWS to simplify the transition from legacy Oracle applications and databases to AWS, helping our customers increase efficiency, agility, and scalability while realizing lower total cost of ownership. Reaching AWS MSP Partner status for the fifth consecutive year is an acknowledgement of our customers’ ability to focus on higher level business priorities, because they feel comfortable our team is delivering the ongoing support and maintenance their environments demand.”

Apps Associates has been an AWS Partner Network (APN) Partner since 2012, and an APN Premier Consulting Partner since 2016, as well as an Oracle Platinum Partner. The company has successfully been able to leverage its in-depth Oracle expertise to move more than 160 Oracle workloads to AWS, including applications such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), database, middleware, analytics, enterprise performance management (EPM), and related technologies. Post migration to AWS, Apps Associates also specializes in managed services support, including ongoing maintenance, licensing support, cost management, integration, security, release management, process improvements, and more.

To learn more about how Apps Associates leverages AWS to uncover best practices around migrating Oracle workloads to AWS, visit Apps Associates here.

About Apps Associates

Apps Associates is the recognized industry leader for migrating and managing Oracle-to-the Cloud. With thousands of engagements, Apps Associates brings the knowledge, flexibility and relentless customer-first focus companies rely upon to help them move to the cloud and solve their most strategic and complex business challenges. Acting as an extension of customers’ IT teams, Apps Associates delivers breadth of services and dependability along with unparalleled agility and ROI. Longstanding customers such as Brooks Automation, Hologic Inc., Sensata Technologies Inc., and Take Two Interactive Software Inc. turn to Apps Associates as their trusted partner for the management of critical business needs, providing strategic consulting and managed services for Oracle, Salesforce, integration, analytics and public, private or hybrid cloud infrastructure. To learn more about how Apps Associates has successfully migrated hundreds of Oracle application customers to the cloud, click here: https://www.appsassociates.com/expertise/migration-to-aws, or follow Apps Associates on social media on Twitter and LinkedIn.