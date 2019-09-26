Office Properties Income Trust Announces the Sale of Three Properties for $25.2 Million

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) today announced that it has sold three properties for an aggregate sales price of $25.2 million, excluding closing costs. The three properties include:

A one-story, 40,348 square foot vacant office building located at 882 TJ Jackson Drive, Falling Waters, WV.

A seven-story, 143,934 square foot office building located at 400 SW 8th Street, Topeka, KS.

A two-story, 43,918 square foot office building located at 9174 Sky Park Centre, San Diego, CA.

Proceeds from today’s announced sales will be used for general business purposes, including the repayment of a portion of borrowings under the company’s revolving credit facility.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning, operating and leasing buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.