Resecurity Expands Reach in Latin America

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resecurity, a cybersecurity company that delivers in-depth analysis layered on top of the most comprehensive, exclusive sets of data from the Deep and Dark Web, announces it has secured a strategic reseller partnership agreement with Delta Protect, expanding the company’s reach in Latin America. Delta Protect will provide Resecurity’s highly regarded Context(TM) and Risk(TM) to LATAM-based enterprise companies, giving security professionals and executives increased awareness about the latest cybersecurity threats and defensive tactics affecting their business.

“We are very excited to team up with the Delta Protect team to expand our presence in this part of the world. The appearance of new threats and security challenges requires effective tools for timely identification and in-depth analysis. We are confident Delta Protect’s security expertise and knowledge of our specialized products will provide critical offensive intelligence to Latin America customers,” says Resecurity CEO, Gene Yoo. “As we look to continue to expand our global footprint, our mission remains front and center to everything we do: to combat cyber threats for organizations of all sizes, making the world a safer place for everyone."

Without proper contextualization, intelligence is completely useless. Resecurity’s Context™, a cyber threat intelligence platform for enterprises and government agencies, delivers cyber threat intelligence harvested from millions of data points combined with data science, allowing for actionable insights. The company’s Risk™ product calculates a daily security score based upon a summary of all risks for a company’s monitored domains, IP, network, vulnerabilities and cloud services. Geo-location capability delivers contextual information identifying low, medium and high-risk areas for managing infrastructure, network resources and other company assets.

“We are thrilled to be working with such a high caliber cybersecurity company as Resecurity. With this partnership we are one step closer to making companies in Mexico understand Cybersecurity as an investment and not as an expense,” says Santiago Fuentes, co-founder and CEO, Delta Protect.

“With the ability to offer our customers in-depth threat analysis obtained through dark web, botnets, passive DNS and other categories, we will redefine how they approach security -- with a true understanding of their weaknesses and vulnerabilities of digital assets,” says Antonio Arellano, Co-Founder and COO, Delta Protect.

ABOUT RESECURITY

Today, it’s not enough to know what’s happening IN your network. Organizations must have situational intelligence as to what’s happening outside their environment. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers in-depth analysis layered on top of the most comprehensive, exclusive sets of data from the Deep and Dark Web. Based on years of experience and our current work with international governments and law enforcement agencies, Resecurity’s Hunter Unit(TM) pulls and analyzes the best data, and delivers it in the most actionable format. For more information visit www.resecurity.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

ABOUT DELTA PROTECT

Headquartered in Mexico City, Delta Protect is an application security provider, with a focus on proactive security through security by design. Delta Protect offers the highest standards in the market, assisting diverse clients in specialized areas like; APIs security, mobile and web security, cloud security, DevSecOps, SOCaaS, Red Teaming and Cybersecurity general consultancy.