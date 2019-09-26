NuScale Commits to the Equal by 30 Initiative in Push for Gender Equity

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuScale Power today announced that it has signed on to the Equal by 30 campaign, committing to a set of principles and concrete steps to help eliminate gender inequity in the workforce. NuScale is the first US nuclear company to join Equal by 30 and is also expanding the scope of the campaign to include women and minorities.

As part of its commitment to the initiative, NuScale will commit to 50 percent overall diversification of its workforce by 2030. NuScale also announced a goal of ensuring that 40 percent of its management level positions are held by women and minorities by 2030.

Steps, such as expanding hiring of individuals eligible to work remotely and casting a wider net in the recruitment process, will be taken in addition to programs already taking place at NuScale, which include: Equal Employment Opportunity Employer, diversity training for leaders, supporting NuScale’s chapter of Women in Nuclear, and supplier diversification.

“The Equal by 30 campaign is a hugely important effort to address lingering inequities between men and women in the energy workforce,” said Lenka Kollar, NuScale’s Director of Strategy and External Relations. “Time and again we have seen that when women are given equal opportunities, organizations thrive. We at NuScale are proud to commit to the principles outlined in the Equal by 30 campaign, and we look forward to setting and meeting goals that will make tangible progress towards eliminating the gender gap.”

Equal by 30, an initiative with more than 100 signatories already, asks both private and public sector organizations to endorse a set of principles, set commitments and take concrete steps to support women in the energy industry and help close the gender gap. The Equal by 30 Campaign is part of the Clean Energy, Education and Empowerment Initiative (C3E), which works to advance the participation of women in the clean energy transition, and close the gender gap. It is a joint Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) and International Energy Agency (IEA) initiative.

The campaign’s core high-level principles for signatories include leading by example, promoting and supporting women in the workforce, providing leadership and sharing experience with rising female workers, and setting concrete goals to ensure accountability and progress in reducing gender inequity.

Countries that have agreed to the initiative include the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan and France, and nuclear energy developers such as Bruce Power and Ontario Power Generation have also joined.

​​​​​About NuScale Power

NuScale Power is developing a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, and other process heat applications. This groundbreaking small modular reactor (SMR) design features a fully factory-fabricated NuScale Power Module™ capable of generating 60 MW of electricity using a safer, smaller, and scalable version of pressurized water reactor technology. NuScale’s scalable design – a power plant can house up to 12 individual power modules – offers the benefits of carbon-free energy and reduces the financial commitments associated with gigawatt-sized nuclear facilities. The majority investor in NuScale is Fluor Corporation, a global engineering, procurement, and construction company with a 60-year history in commercial nuclear power.

NuScale is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has offices in Corvallis, Ore.; Rockville, Md.; Charlotte, N.C.; Richland, Wash.; Arlington, Va.; and London, UK. Follow us on Twitter: @NuScale_Power, Facebook: NuScale Power, LLC, and Instagram: nuscale_power.