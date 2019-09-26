Altoona First Savings Bank Selects CSI’s Managed Services to Enhance Risk Management, Bring Efficiencies to IT Department

PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altoona (Pa.) First Savings Bank ($223 million in assets) selected Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end financial technology solutions, as its new managed services provider. The bank will rely on CSI to provide a robust suite of managed IT services to increase its operational efficiencies and strengthen its regulatory compliance initiatives related to cybersecurity and IT risk management.

Altoona First Savings Bank added CSI’s managed services solutions to achieve 24/7 cybersecurity monitoring and extend the capabilities of the bank’s director of technology. The bank chose CSI because of the company’s expertise in meeting the specific demands of community banks, as well as its breadth of knowledge and ability to deliver more robust IT tools to end users. CSI’s managed services also help the bank enhance its risk management and cybersecurity compliance policies.

“Working with CSI is like adding an entire IT department to our bank. CSI has the experience to know exactly what our bank needs, and provide us with robust solutions to aid us from an operational standpoint,” said Troy Campbell, president and CEO of Altoona First Savings Bank. “Incorporating CSI’s managed services has helped our institution remain compliant and alleviated the risk inherent with having a single point of failure internally.”

CSI’s managed services tools support banks, credit unions and other organizations by administering secure access to on-demand IT and technology services that are tailored to fit their specific needs. The company’s solutions include a broad mix of both co-managed and fully hosted services. CSI managed services offerings are secure, scalable and flexible to meet the complex demands of evolving organizations. And to help businesses maximize their IT resources, CSI also provides a full range of hosted cloud services, managed security solutions and strategic vCIO services.

“At CSI, we focus on delivering world-class managed services solutions to our customers so that they can concentrate on the important task of taking care of their customers,” said Steve Powless, chairman and CEO of CSI. “Our passion is working with community banks like Altoona First Savings Bank and providing a comprehensive managed services program to help them both remain compliant and mitigate potential risks.”

About Altoona First Savings Banks

Altoona First is a $223 mutual savings bank headquartered in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Altoona First is passionate about building relationships to serve the needs to its employees, clients and community. Altoona First provides consumer and commercial financial products and enjoys being an impetus for growth in Blair and Bedford counties. For more information about Altoona First, visit www.altoonabank.com.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, treasury management and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.