Alpharank and MX Partner to Provide Better Outcome Measurement for Digital Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpharank, Inc., the leading provider of growth and outcome measurement to banks and credit unions, today announced a new partnership with MX, the leading data platform for banks, credit unions and fintechs. Together, Alpharank and MX will empower financial institutions to better measure their digital growth strategy with the enhanced data as part of the MX Enabled program.

“We are thrilled to join the MX Enabled program,” says Brian Ley, Founder and CEO, Alpharank. “As financial institutions deploy digital growth strategies, their success will depend on the quality of the data being used. By using the cleanest and most enhanced data possible, our customers will understand the most profitable way to acquire new customers.”

“We’ve been extremely impressed with the Alpharank measurement platform and the team who created it,” said Brett Allred, Chief Product Officer at MX. “This partnership will help strengthen financial institutions by assisting them in acquiring new customers with record profitability and in a shorter time frame compared to a traditional integration. It’s exciting to see the MX Enabled program take off with such great solutions.”

About Alpharank

Alpharank provides innovative outcome measurement to banks and credit unions to enable them to meet growth targets. Alpharank continues to use the best data sources available. Institutions can now measure their digital growth efforts through the lens of Net Present Value for each new depositor. Based in Redwood City, CA, Alpharank is dedicated to helping organizations understand the profitability of their strategies. For more information, please visit alpharank.io.

About MX

MX is the leading data platform for banks, credit unions and fintechs, enabling its clients and partners to easily collect, enhance, analyze, present and act on financial data. Using MX’s platform and products, MX clients are able to understand their customers in real-time like never before, allowing them to be truly customer-centric, empowering them to grow faster and deliver an exceptional customer experience all while reducing costs. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest growing fintech providers, partnering with more than 2,000 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers. For more information, visit www.mx.com.