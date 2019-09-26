Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund Debut New Visual Identity

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dana-Farber Cancer Institute unveiled a new visual identity today, modernizing its logo and that of the Jimmy Fund with a vivid blue and gold palette. The logos have not been changed in more than 20 years.

“ This new look embraces both our more than 70-year heritage and our exciting future,” said Josh Bekenstein, Chairman of the Dana-Farber Board of Trustees. “ The new Dana-Farber and Jimmy Fund logos celebrate our historic legacy, symbolize what we are today and point to our next chapter of discovery and hope.”

The new Dana-Farber logo is known as “The Lens” because its iconography implies looking through a microscope, representing the interplay of research and treatment at Dana-Farber, with the overlap of a stylized D and F. The logo uses bold blue and gold colors with a sans serif Univers font in dark grey.

“ Our new look is one piece of a broader effort to prepare for the next generation of progress at Dana-Farber,” said Laurie H. Glimcher, MD, President and CEO of Dana-Farber. “ The new logo is vivid, refreshing and looks to a promising future of new therapies for people with cancer everywhere. It highlights our deep commitment to science and clinical care that characterizes and distinguishes Dana-Farber and guides all that we do.”

The new Jimmy Fund logo utilizes the same new Dana-Farber color palette to emphasize the relationship between the fundraising arm and the Institute it supports. It also refreshes the image of “Jimmy,” the boy who launched the Jimmy Fund in 1948. His real name was Einar Gustafson – then a 12-year-old patient of Dr. Sidney Farber, founder of Dana-Farber – who was dubbed Jimmy to protect his privacy. Jimmy’s baseball cap in the logo is a nod to the longstanding partnership with the Boston Red Sox, the oldest and most successful charity relationship in professional sports.

“ The contemporary new look captures the spirit of the Jimmy Fund well,” said Larry Lucchino, Chairman of the Jimmy Fund, Dana-Farber Trustee, Principal Owner and Chairman of the Pawtucket Red Sox, Boston Red Sox President/CEO Emeritus. “ The Jimmy Fund has solely supported Dana-Farber since its founding in 1948 and now the two logos are united, making this essential relationship even more clearly aligned.”

Dana-Farber leaders say that the logo change will be implemented over the next one to two years to take advantage of normal replacement cycles and to introduce the new logos to members of the Dana-Farber and Jimmy Fund communities.

Visit https://www.dana-farber.org/newlook/ to see a brand reveal video as well as video evolution of logos over the years.

