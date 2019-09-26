SSM Health and Navvis partner to rapidly advance population health and reinvent the health care experience.

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SSM Health and Navvis today announced a strategic partnership to design and operate a transformational new value-based care delivery model that proactively helps patients manage their health and well-being throughout every stage of life. The partnership brings together one of the nation’s largest Catholic health care systems with an innovative leader in population health to improve the health of millions of Americans.

SSM Health and Navvis share a vision for an entirely new and holistic model of care – one that is fueled by data, clinically-driven and patient-centric – eliminating the barriers that fragment care. While SSM Health is well-known for providing high-quality and compassionate community-based care, Navvis brings important population health services and enabling technology to the health system. This includes an advanced care management platform that integrates data from electronic health records, claims and other sources to keep healthy people healthy, address modifiable lifestyle risks and help providers identify high-risk patients needing appropriate interventions. This platform serves to optimize SSM Health’s value-based care delivery and compensation models.

“At SSM Health, we are striving to provide the best possible care at the lowest possible cost, because we believe everyone should have access to high-quality affordable care,” said Laura Kaiser, FACHE, president and CEO, SSM Health. “By partnering with like-minded organizations, such as Navvis, we can rapidly transform care delivery and better meet the needs of our patients and communities, including our most vulnerable and underserved populations.”

Both organizations believe this partnership will serve as an example of the innovation and collaboration needed to improve the health and well-being of Americans while making health care more affordable and sustainable for everyone – patients and their families, employers and their employees, providers and payers.

“The industry needs to take bold and big steps to advance and capture the promise of population health,” said David Nash, MD, MBA, Founding Dean Emeritus, Jefferson College of Population Health. “We applaud the vision and capabilities that SSM Health and Navvis are bringing to market to improve health and lower costs. This type of holistic approach is the future of population health and it portends a system that will achieve substantial and scalable results.”

“To truly make impactful change in health care takes insightful and strong leadership and we are honored to work with the entire team at SSM Health as we reinvent the health care experience and create an ecosystem that never stops caring,” said Mike Farris, chairman and chief executive officer of Navvis. “This work will enhance and expand SSM Health’s mission for generations to come and will unlock new sources of value for everyone who touches the system. This transformational approach will serve as an example of change for health systems across the country.”

SSM Health will implement this new value-based care model in 2020.

SSM Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system serving the comprehensive health needs of communities across the Midwest through a robust and fully integrated health care delivery system. The organization’s nearly 40,000 employees and 11,000 providers are committed to providing exceptional health care services and revealing God’s healing presence to everyone they serve.

With care delivery sites in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, SSM Health includes 23 hospitals, more than 290 physician offices and other outpatient and virtual care services, 10 post-acute facilities, comprehensive home care and hospice services, a pharmacy benefit company, a health insurance company and an accountable care organization. It is one of the largest employers in every community it serves. For more information, visit ssmhealth.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Navvis is a Real-Person Care company with a transformative approach to population health. Our groundbreaking approach responds to how people really live their lives, day in and day out. Navvis Real-Person Care is integrated and holistic, physician-led and person-centered. Our entire approach begins with asking people a simple question that no one else is asking: Not, ‘what’s the matter with you?’ but, ‘what matters to you?’

Navvis delivers seamless, high-performing and aligned provider networks, care coordination, and value-based care models.

We partner with health plans, health systems, providers and employers to eliminate the barriers, boundaries and siloed efforts that fragment care. We help our clients move from a system that is complicated and frustrating to one that is centered on people’s real-life needs.

Real life. Life changing. Changing healthcare. That’s Navvis.

Learn more at: www.navvishealthcare.com