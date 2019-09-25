KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BFLD 2019-DPLO

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to nine classes of BFLD 2019-DPLO, a $460.0 million CMBS single-asset, single-borrower transaction.

The collateral for the transaction consists of a $460.0 million non-recourse, first lien mortgage loan. The floating rate loan has an initial two-year term with three one-year extension options and requires monthly interest-only payments based on one-month LIBOR plus a spread of 1.94%. The loan is secured by the borrower’s fee simple interest in The Diplomat Beach Resort Hollywood, Hilton Curio Collection, a 1,000-key, 39-story full-service beachfront hotel and resort located along Florida State Road A1A in Hollywood, Florida. The hotel opened in 2002 as the Westin Diplomat, was acquired by the sponsor in 2014 and rebranded as part of the Curio Collection by Hilton. The sponsor has spent an additional $91.6 million ($91,561 per key) on capital improvements since acquisition.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the property’s cash flow using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology, and the application of our U.S. CMBS Single Borrower and Large Loan Rating Methodology. The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) for the property of $42.5 million. We applied a capitalization rate of 9.75% and arrived at a KBRA value of $435.6 million and a KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) of 105.6%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party engineering, environmental and appraisal reports; management agreement; STR reports; the results of our site inspection; and legal documentation.

The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: BFLD 2019-DPLO Class Initial Class Balance Expected KBRA Rating A $147,300,000 AAA (sf) X-CP $147,300,0001 AAA (sf) X-EXT $147,300,0001 AAA (sf) B $32,500,000 AA (sf) C $23,400,000 AA- (sf) D $36,200,000 A- (sf) E $108,400,000 BBB- (sf) F $67,500,000 BB- (sf) G $21,600,000 B+ (sf) HRR $23,100,000 NR R N/A NR

1 Notional balance.

