Tozour Energy Systems Now Offers Nortek Air Solutions

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tozour Energy Systems announced its agreement with Nortek Air Solutions to become the exclusive representative of Nortek custom products in the Philadelphia region and Delaware.

Nortek’s wide range of equipment, combined with the Trane portfolio, will greatly expand Tozour’s HVAC offerings. From the strict energy and ventilation standards to weight limitations and space restrictions, Nortek products provide size flexibility and client comfort solutions for the school market, office buildings, health care facilities, laboratories, and more.

“Tozour’s solid engineering/design support and post installation service and parts expertise are a natural fit for Nortek’s efficient and reliable product offerings,” said Kevin Duffy, President of Tozour Energy Systems. “This partnership will save our clients money and keep them comfortable over the life of the building.”

Nortek’s extensive lineup features six major industry brands: Governair, Huntair, Mammoth, Temtrol, Venmar and Ventrol. This portfolio has more than 300 years of combined business experience delivering comfort and efficiency in the HVAC industry. With the partnership, Tozour now offers Nortek’s exclusive FANWALL TECHNOLOGY® for all air handlers and packaged DX equipment. This technology will enhance airflow performance and redundancy with fan arrays.

“We’re excited to partner with Tozour Energy Systems to provide industry-leading air handling solutions to buildings in the Philadelphia market,” said Joe Naccarello, Group Vice President – Sales and Customer Operations, Nortek Air Solutions. “We are seamlessly integrating Nortek’s technology with the top-of-the-line equipment Tozour offers.”

The new opportunity complements and enhances Tozour’s existing technology while expanding its HVAC equipment options. Tozour and all Nortek products are adaptable to any stage of a building’s life cycle — construction, renovation, and expansion or replacement.

ABOUT TOZOUR ENERGY SYSTEMS

Tozour Energy Systems is a full-service HVAC and building automation provider based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and is a franchise of Trane, a business of Ingersoll Rand. The company provides customers with a diverse range of solutions including building automation, equipment services, energy conservation services, green building design, controls, parts, supplies and responsible technical support throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Named one of the “Best Places to Work” by the Philadelphia Business Journal, Tozour Energy Systems is a member of Green Building United. For more information, visit tozourenergy.com.

ABOUT NORTEK AIR SOLUTIONS

Nortek Air Solutions and its industry-leading brands have over 300 years of combined experience in the HVAC industry. The company is a trusted provider of custom air handling solutions and HVAC equipment for a wide range of applications – from education and office buildings, to healthcare facilities and operating rooms to data center and cleanrooms, to manufacturing facilities. Nortek Air Solutions builds and sells custom commercial solutions under the Governair®, Huntair®, Mammoth®, Temtrol®, Venmar™ and Ventrol® brands.

Trademark Governair®, Huntair®, Mammoth®, Temtrol®, Venmar™ and Ventrol® used under license.