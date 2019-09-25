Senseon Joins Endace Fusion Partner Program

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AI cyber defense company, Senseon, and Endace, specialists in high speed network recording and analytics hosting, announced today that Senseon has joined Endace’s Fusion Partner program. The Fusion Partner program brings together world leading vendors that leverage the power of the EndaceProbe™ Analytics Platform to deliver a powerful collection of interoperable network security and performance monitoring solutions.

Under the new partnership, Senseon will integrate its AI cyber defense platform with the EndaceProbe packet capture platform. This integration will enable security teams to detect, halt and analyze in-progress attacks anywhere across their digital estate with Senseon’s AI, and quickly analyze and investigate attacks using Senseon’s powerful UI combined with the definitive, packet-level Network History recorded by the EndaceProbe platform.

Senseon’s unique ‘AI Triangulation’ technology emulates how a human security analyst thinks and acts to automate the process of threat detection, investigation and response. Capable of looking at the behaviors of users and devices from multiple perspectives, pausing for thought and learning from experience, Senseon provides accurate and context-rich alerts. These automated capabilities free security teams from the burden of exhaustive analysis, alert fatigue and false positives.

The EndaceProbe Analytics Platform captures, indexes and stores network traffic with 100% accuracy while simultaneously hosting a wide variety of network security and performance monitoring applications in Application Dock™, the EndaceProbe’s built-in hosting environment. Hosted applications can analyze recorded traffic in real-time at full line-rate or analyze recorded Network History for back-in-time investigation.

David Atkinson, Senseon Founder and CEO, said: “Endace and Senseon are naturally complementary platforms, which together will enable security teams to build a richer and clearer picture of threats facing their businesses. Where Senseon helps security teams quickly identify the most pressing threats facing their organization, separating out the genuine attacks among all the noise, Endace allows teams to dig down into these attacks with a laser focus.”

Stuart Wilson, Endace CEO, said: “Senseon’s unique AI Triangulation gives security teams an organization-wide view of threats that is perfectly complemented by the rich Network History that EndaceProbes record. With the combination of Senseon and Endace, security analysts will have the full context of threats at their fingertips, allowing them to respond more quickly and accurately to remediate attacks before they escalate.”

About Endace

The open EndaceProbe Analytics Platform can host 3rd-party network analytics applications while simultaneously recording a 100% accurate Network History, providing definitive evidence for investigating cybersecurity threats, quantifying data breaches and analyzing network or application performance problems.

Deploying a dedicated Analytics Platform enables agile deployment of analytics functions on-demand and dramatically reduces OPEX and CAPEX costs by consolidating datacenter hardware. Hosted analytics applications can analyze live traffic at full line rate, or use Playback to analyze historical traffic for powerful, back-in-time analysis.

Global customers include banks, hospitals, telcos, broadcasters, retailers, web giants, governments and military. Find out more at www.endace.com.

About Senseon

Senseon is the next phase of AI for cyber defense, moving beyond rules-based systems that are too rigid to keep pace with emerging cyber-attacks or ineffective AI systems which cannot differentiate between unusual behavior and malicious threats. Unique to Senseon, ‘AI Triangulation’ understands and correlates threats across an organization’s entire digital estate, providing much needed context and clarity in an increasingly noisy landscape. Founded in 2017, Senseon brings together cyber security experts, former government cyber operatives and applied machine learning specialists. Headquartered in London, UK and Chicago, USA.

Find out more at www.senseon.io.