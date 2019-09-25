OmniTRAX Partners with A&R Logistics to Improve Freight Transfer Performance with the Launch of the Atlanta Waterfront Terminal

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OmniTRAX, Inc., one of the largest privately held transportation service companies in North America and an affiliate of The Broe Group, and A&R Logistics, North America’s largest provider of integrated dry bulk logistics solutions for the chemical and plastic industries, are opening a new transload facility in Atlanta. The Atlanta Waterfront Terminal, located adjacent to the Fulton County Railway (FCR) tracks southwest of downtown, will initially enable the contents of 10 rail hopper cars to be simultaneously offloaded to trailers, with expansion expected.

The new terminal features secure fencing, high intensity lighting and a fully graded compound that also includes storage space for 20 train cars. A&R will use the depot to transfer plastic pellets shipped by rail from resin producers across the country onto specialized pneumatic trailers and then transport the product to extruders throughout Georgia and neighboring states.

“The new Atlanta Waterfront Terminal is a great location for A&R, complete with access to the interstate system and great opportunities for growth. We look forward to working with the A&R team to ensure the facility safely reaches its full potential,” said Kevin Shuba, CEO of OmniTRAX, adding that there is the potential to add dozens of transload spots and a warehouse to the site.

A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including transportation, warehousing, packaging and fully outsourced logistics management, to many of the world’s largest producers and distributors of chemicals and plastics. It operates a national infrastructure of nearly 50 facilities, the industry’s largest fleet of specialized tractors and pneumatic trailers and a leading technology suite customized for dry bulk transportation.

“The key to the Atlanta Waterfront Terminal is flexibility. The location allows our trucks to get anywhere in the metro Atlanta area quickly and efficiently, plus the site is expandable to fit our growing needs,” said Dan Jaworski, Chief Commercial Officer, A&R Logistics.

About A&R Logistics

A&R Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of dry bulk transportation services, warehousing & packaging, distribution, and third‐party logistics solutions to numerous multinational companies within the chemical and plastic industries. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over‐the‐road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end‐to‐end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of Company‐owned equipment and owner‐operators, and a non‐asset based transportation management division. Additional information about A&R is available at www.ardoingitright.com.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America’s largest private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing management services to railroad and port services and to intermodal and industrial switching operations. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at www.omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Based in Denver, The Broe Group and its affiliates form a privately-owned, multi-billion dollar real estate, transportation, energy and investment organization with assets owned and managed across North America. Together, Broe managed companies employ more than 1,000 people and provide employment for thousands of others through operations such as its Great Western Industrial Park in Northern Colorado. Its transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX, Inc., is one of North America’s largest private railroad and transportation management companies specializing in: management services, railroad and port services, intermodal solutions and industrial switching operations. Its energy affiliates include Great Western Oil & Gas Company, the largest private operator in the third most prolific U.S. basin. Broe Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group also has multiple investment affiliates, including Three Leaf Ventures, which is focused on innovative healthcare technology start-ups. For more information, visit broe.com.