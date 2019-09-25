Gus Kenworthy Acquires Minority Stake in Previse Skincare™

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olympic athlete, actor, activist Gus Kenworthy enters the global skincare market! Kenworthy acquires equity ownership in Previse LLC, the privately-held US-based vegan skincare manufacturer. Clinical, clean-beauty innovators known for sustainably-sourced, plant-based products, the Swedish-American Dermatology skin care brand is widely available through US online, Waitrose UK, and many dermatological practices in the US and Sweden.

Kenworthy, the British-born American Olympian and actor from Telluride, Colorado, is well known for his competitive wins and progressive activism. The 2014 Men's Slopestyle Winter Olympics silver medalist, Kenworthy is as accomplished off the slopes as on. Champion of LGBTQ awareness and equal rights, and advocate for the abolishment of animal cruelty and pet adoption, Kenworthy will serve as Previse’s global brand ambassador.

“My mom was an aesthetician. She now suffers from arthritis and no longer practices, which is a shame because she’s awesome! Having ownership of Previse is a gift and thank you to her,” shares Kenworthy. “Going forward I will help lead new products and advertising campaigns. But the best part is that my mom will preview our new products at the same time as our physicians and aestheticians in Provincetown, New York, London, and Sweden. So cool!”

Harrington, “Gus is the zeitgeist. There really isn’t a better way to distill the man. The opportunity to partner with Gus is a dream made reality. It’s as if we created Previse for Gus. We’re collaborating on new products, sustainable packaging and casting a bright light on ethical, clean-beauty.” The NPD Group, a global leader in data-driven analytics confirms, “Clinical brands that are making public statements on clean ingredients are growing by a combined +100 percent. [The NPD Group 27 August, 2019]”

About Gus

Kenworthy is an Olympic silver medalist, X games medalist in ski superpipe, slopestyle and Big Air, and seven time World Freeski Champion, and stars in “American Horror Story, 1984” the award winning Ryan Murphy production.

About Previse

Previse develops vegan beauty products tested with the company’s Swedish dermatology ownership group and world-class aestheticians.