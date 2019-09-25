Cadence Digital and Signoff Full Flow and Custom/Analog Tools Certified for TSMC N6 and N5/N5P Process Technologies

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced that its digital and signoff full flow and custom/analog tools have achieved certification on TSMC’s N6 and N5/N5P process technologies. The Cadence® tools have attained the latest N6 and N5/N5P Design Rule Manual (DRM) and SPICE certification, advancing next-generation mobile application development. Cadence and TSMC are working with customers on N6 design starts both on production designs and test chips. Additionally, Cadence and TSMC have active N5/N5P customer engagements underway.

The certified tools support the Cadence Intelligent System Design™ strategy, enabling customers to achieve SoC design excellence. Cadence’s integrated flow ensures that all the tools will work together seamlessly, and customers can download the corresponding N6 and N5/N5P process design kits (PDKs) to begin design projects now. To learn more about the Cadence digital and signoff solutions for advanced nodes, visit www.cadence.com/go/dsn6n5poip. For information about the Cadence custom/analog solutions, visit www.cadence.com/go/can6n5poip.

N6 and N5/N5P Digital and Signoff Tool Certification

Cadence delivered a fully integrated digital implementation and signoff tool flow, which has been certified on both TSMC’s N6 and N5/N5P process technologies. The Cadence full flow includes the Innovus™ Implementation System, Liberate™ Characterization, Liberate Variety™ Statistical Characterization, Quantus™ Extraction Solution, Tempus™ Timing Signoff Solution, Voltus™ IC Power Integrity Solution and Pegasus™ Verification System. Additionally, the Genus™ Synthesis Solution is enabled for these process technologies.

The Cadence digital and signoff tools provide EUV support across the flow, offering customers optimal power, performance and area (PPA). Some of the latest Cadence tool enhancements include expanded EUV layer support and back end of line (BEOL) layer modeling and middle end of line (MEOL) features.

N6 and N5/N5P Custom/Analog Tool Certification

The Cadence custom/analog tools certified on TSMC’s N6 and N5/N5P process technologies include the Spectre® Accelerated Parallel Simulator (APS), Spectre X, Spectre eXtensive Partitioning Simulator (XPS), Spectre RF Option, Spectre Circuit Simulator, and Voltus-Fi Custom Power Integrity Solution, as well as the Virtuoso® custom IC design platform, which consists of the Virtuoso Schematic Editor, Virtuoso Layout Suite and Virtuoso ADE Product Suite.

With the latest design methodologies and capabilities included with the Virtuoso Advanced Node Platform on TSMC’s advanced process technologies, customers can achieve better custom physical design throughput versus traditional non-structured design methodologies via the advanced capabilities in the Virtuoso and Spectre tools.

Custom/analog enhancements for TSMC’s advanced process technologies incorporate an accelerated custom placement and routing methodology, which enables customers to improve productivity and meet power, density and electro migration requirements. Universal polygrid snapping and color engine support features have been enabled in N6. Additionally, expanded design rule constraint support with area-based rule, asymmetric coloring rule, voltage-dependent rule (VDR) and analog cell support, including guardring and dummy insertion are enabled for N5/N5P.

“Our ongoing collaboration with Cadence ensures that our customer’s requirements for design solutions and services are well-addressed and supported,” said Suk Lee, TSMC senior director, Design Infrastructure Management Division. “The joint efforts combining TSMC’s most advanced process technologies and our partners’ certified design tools can empower our customers to capture growth opportunies with faster time-to-market and successful silicon innovations for next-generation mobile application development.”

“We’ve broadened our collaboration with TSMC to include support for its advanced N5/N5P process technologies, enabling our customers to achieve optimal PPA results with our tools,” said Dr. Chin-Chi Teng, senior vice president and general manager of the Digital & Signoff Group at Cadence. “We’ve also achieved certification for N6 early design starts and are ready to support any customer transitioning from the N7 process technology who requires even more competitive advantages to deliver the most innovative, complex designs in a timely manner.”

About Cadence

Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company’s Intelligent System Design strategy helps customers develop differentiated products—from chips to boards to intelligent systems—in mobile, consumer, cloud, data center, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

© 2019 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.