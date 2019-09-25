Cubic and Help.NGO Partner to Support Hurricane Dorian Recovery Efforts

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Corporation today announced its Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business division in partnership with Help.NGO deployed its GATR satellite communication (SATCOM) antennas and DTECH rugged Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including Vocality Radio over IP (RoIP) products, to assist in Hurricane Dorian disaster recovery efforts in the Bahamas. Together, Cubic and Help.NGO were able to establish five SATCOM links to restore connectivity within 72 hours of arrival.

Help.NGO’s Global Disaster Immediate Response Team (DIRT) has successfully used Cubic’s GATR antenna systems as part of its ongoing disaster relief missions around the world. Cubic assisted the organization’s Hurricane Dorian relief efforts by supplying antennas and rugged IoT solutions, as well as training for the response team operators on the equipment.

The first successful link was established with a 1.2-meter GATR antenna in Winding Bay at Team Rubicon’s forward operating base on Abaco Island. The internet connection was via Intelsat’s FlexGound network, which allowed Team Rubicon, another non-profit organization supporting the relief efforts, to better coordinate aid for supplies and personnel.

Installed on a pickup truck used by the response team for transportation, Cubic’s Vocality RoIP gateway was set up with an on-the-move antenna to provide internet connectivity in order to communicate with its various sites in the Bahamas as well as the pilots and boat captains transporting supplies and relief personnel throughout the islands. In Man-O-War Cay, connectivity was established at a local community center using a 2.4-meter GATR antenna to support local food distribution throughout the area.

Cubic’s GATR FLEX antenna was deployed in Great Abaco at the United Nations Emergency Operations Center (EOC), at the government facility plaza to establish internet connectivity for first responders. Combined with a DTECH M3-SE router, a private network was able to be setup to allow indefinite users to connect to the WiFi hot spot enabled by the FLEX SATCOM backhaul link. This was a key installation as the EOC coordinates relief efforts across multiple organizations.

Finally, at the Marsh Harbor Airport, another GATR 2.4-meter antenna was installed enabling efficient coordination of arrivals, departures and local pick up for personnel supporting the effort as well as supplies being delivered to the Bahamas.

“We understand the immediate need of staying connected during natural disasters,” said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions. “It is vital that first responders and those aiding recovery efforts can quickly access data, video and voice communications to help those devastated by the hurricane.”

Together with the response team on the ground, Cubic systems are continuing to provide connectivity to over 2,000 survivors from affected communities as well as first responders during the rescue, response and early recovery phase of operations.

“The rapidly deployable kits provided by Cubic have been a game changer here on the ground. Due to cellular disruption and logistics challenges on the ground, having highly portable equipment to establish communications has been an absolute critical component to the recovery effort,” said Adam Marlatt, operations director of Help.NGO.

In addition to supplying manpower and equipment to restore connectivity, Cubic is also supporting Help.NGO with a monetary donation to assist in the organization’s relief efforts.

Since 2005, GATR antennas have been deployed to support 15 natural disasters worldwide such as Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana and Mississippi; Hurricane Ike in Texas; Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico; Typhoon Idai in Mozambique; Typhoon Hiyan in the Philippines; as well as earth quakes in Haiti and Nepal.

