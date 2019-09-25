SoftBank Chooses Medallia as Customer Experience Platform

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that SoftBank has selected Medallia to drive the company’s telecommunications retail customer experience strategy.

Since its founding, the SoftBank Group has sought to use the Information Revolution to contribute to the well-being of people and society. With Medallia, SoftBank is enabled to reimagine customer experience and improve the journey customers have with their brand.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com