The Honest Company Expands Walgreens Strategic Partnership with Launch of Honest Beauty

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Honest Company is expanding its partnership with Walgreens with the introduction of Honest Beauty in 750 Walgreens stores across the U.S. and online at Walgreens.com, making clean beauty accessible to even more customers.

Known as the original disruptive direct-to-consumer brand in the CPG space, The Honest Company has been able to achieve global scale by also tapping into the e-commerce and retail markets.

“ As part of our true omnichannel strategy, I could not be more thrilled about our expanded partnership with Walgreens. We want everyone to have easy access to high-quality and transparent products at prices within reach, and Walgreens is a key strategic partner driving the growth of our footprint nationwide,” said Nick Vlahos, The Honest Company CEO. “ At Honest, our top priority is giving people peace of mind through The Honest Standard – because we believe you should never have to choose between what is good for you and what works. This partnership is an important step in delivering on this promise and will help us provide a more convenient, seamless shopping experience to consumers.”

Honest Beauty products are cruelty-free, formulated in-house and made up of quality ingredients that have been thoroughly vetted by the company’s full team of R&D experts who formulate and test in the brand’s two established in-house laboratories. Products range from skincare to makeup products including the Extreme Length Mascara + Primer and Tinted Lip Balm, two of the brand’s best-sellers.

“ After becoming a mom, I had a moment of awakening, reflecting back on my life dealing with skin sensitivities and multiple illnesses. I needed to trust that everything in, on and around me, and my new family was safe. Frustrated with the lack of options, I created Honest because there wasn't a brand that truly met the needs of the modern consumer,” said Jessica Alba, founder of The Honest Company and Honest Beauty. “ As leaders in conscious consumerism, we believe formulating with clean standards, efficacy and performance in product, tangible education, transparency in ingredients, building community, standing for equality and giving back are the cornerstones of a company built for the future. To us, success goes beyond our growth as a business – we will continue to push the industry forward to provide better outcomes for all.”

The launch of the clean beauty line builds upon the successful inclusion of the Honest Baby line – including diapers, wipes and baby personal care items – in March 2019, allowing Walgreens customers to shop an even larger collection of The Honest Company’s safe, clean and effective baby and beauty products.

“ We’re proud to welcome Honest Beauty into our expanding beauty assortment in stores and online,” said Lauren Brindley, group vice president for beauty and personal care at Walgreens. “ Now more than ever, consumers have a desire for ingredient transparency and safety, and this collaboration will help us continue to fulfill our purpose of championing the health and well-being of our customers in the communities where they live.”

The Honest Company is committed to full product disclosure. All Honest Beauty ingredients are clearly labeled and defined, empowering consumers to make the choices that are right for them and their families. The EU has banned or restricted more than 1,300 ingredients from personal care products, while the U.S. list only includes 11 ingredients. The Honest Company actively avoids over 3,000 ingredients that are known to cause health or environmental harm, which can be found in the Honest Beauty NO List – a comprehensive list of ingredients the brand will not use, and equally as important, why it does not use them.

The Honest Company has been guided by the ethical values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose and has been dedicated to supporting underserved families. Since inception, The Honest Company has donated more than 21 million products to deserving organizations, including its official charitable partner, Baby2Baby.org. As the brand expands, The Honest Company will remain committed to its mission to empower people to live happy, healthy lives.

About The Honest Company

Founded in 2012, The Honest Company® is a mission-driven consumer products company dedicated to empowering people to live happy, healthy lives. Thoughtfully formulated, safe and effective baby, personal care and beauty products are available via honest.com, in North America at more than 23,000 retail locations, and in Europe at select Douglas retail locations in Germany and Italy. A leader in the natural baby category and a trailblazer in clean beauty, The Honest Company is committed to ensuring all families have access to basic necessities and the latest health information for safe growth and development – a commitment reflected in its ongoing partnership with organizations like Baby2Baby.org. The Honest Company is privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, California.