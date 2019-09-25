GE Renewable Energy Partners with ENGIE Impact to Accelerate Its Zero-Carbon Transition

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ENGIE Impact, the solutions and services company that’s accelerating sustainability transformation worldwide, today announced that GE Renewable Energy has selected it to help meet its aggressive zero-carbon goal by 2020.

Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. It recently announced its goal to be carbon neutral for its operations by 2020, by leveraging solutions that include energy efficiency in its facilities worldwide and transitioning to 100% renewable electricity. To help meet that goal, ENGIE Impact will work closely with GE Renewable Energy on strategic and technical consulting and implementation support to ensure GE Renewable Energy’s sustainable future.

“GE Renewable Energy’s focus on environmental stewardship manifests in our mission to reach zero-carbon status by 2020,” said Danielle Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer, GE Renewable Energy. “Pairing strategic and technical acumen, ENGIE Impact is a valued partner for us to address some of the main sustainability considerations associated with our complex manufacturing portfolio. The collaboration allows us to focus our resources and benefit from the insights and experiences of a strong global partner who shares our desire to grow the use of renewable energy. We will work with ENGIE Impact to enrich our roadmap and ensure rollout at the speed and global scale we require. ENGIE Impact has what it takes to be a long-term partner to assist us in reaching our goal.”

For the growing number of organizations like GE Renewable Energy that make sustainability a part of their core business strategy, ENGIE Impact blends data and analytic-driven strategic engagement with technical capabilities to deliver comprehensive, tailored recommendations and solutions. This includes deep site-level and regionalized expertise, renewable assessment and analysis (both for onsite and offsite opportunities), and rich resource and expense data and analytics that provide quick, accurate insights to drive action – all of which accelerates its clients’ transformation and eliminates the barriers to achieving sustainability at scale. To ensure GE Renewable Energy’s desire for accelerated realized results, ENGIE Impact will also leverage the technologies, financial solutions, footprint and expertise of ENGIE worldwide.

“Corporations like GE Renewable Energy are leading the charge in accelerating the global sustainability transformation. By implementing a zero-carbon strategy, GE Renewable Energy is not only making an important environmental impact but also reducing energy costs, increasing energy efficiency and encouraging employee engagement and advocacy,” said Mathias Lelievre, CEO of ENGIE Impact. “We are honored to partner with GE Renewable Energy to accompany them on their sustainability transformation journey, achieving their commendable 2020 zero-carbon goal. Through strategic collaboration, our two teams are equipped with the necessary resources to embed sustainability as a key pillar in GE Renewable Energy’s strategy.”

With 21 offices worldwide and headquarters in New York City, ENGIE Impact today has a portfolio of 1,000 clients, including 25% of the Fortune 500 Companies, across more than 1,000,000 sites. For more information on ENGIE Impact, please visit https://www.engieimpact.com.

About GE Renewable Energy

About ENGIE Impact

ENGIE Impact delivers sustainability solutions and services to corporations, cities and governments across the globe. Comprised of existing and proven ENGIE Group portfolio businesses, ENGIE Impact brings together a wide range of strategic and technical capabilities, to provide a comprehensive offer to support clients in tackling their complex sustainability challenges from strategy to execution. ENGIE Impact is part of the ENGIE Group, a global leader in the zero-carbon transition.