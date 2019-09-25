IMDbPro Empowers Talent Reps to Manage Their Clients’ Profiles and Adds Thousands of Casting Notices Through New Agreements With Audition Magic, Casting Networks, Mandy.com and NYCastings

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMDbPro (www.imdbpro.com), the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals, today launched the latest new features in an ongoing series of product innovations designed to help industry professionals advance their careers, as follows: talent representatives can now manage their clients’ profiles if they and their clients are both IMDbPro members; and the addition of thousands of searchable casting notices on IMDbPro through new agreements with leading global sites Casting Networks, Audition Magic, Mandy.com and NYCastings (soon to be DirectSubmit.com).

“IMDbPro’s mission is to empower entertainment industry professionals around the world to advance their careers, and the powerful new features we’re launching today for both aspiring and established industry professionals are designed to do exactly that,” said Matt Kumin, Head of IMDbPro. “With the new availability of thousands of active casting notices from leading global casting services on IMDbPro, and the frequently-requested ability for talent representatives to now quickly and conveniently update their clients’ IMDbPro profiles, we’re making it even easier for IMDbPro members and their reps to showcase their best and most relevant work to industry decision-makers and fans worldwide.”

Additional IMDbPro member-only benefits include the following: detailed contact and representation information; more than 25,000 in-development film and TV titles not available on IMDb; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including selecting their primary images and the credits they are best “known for”; exclusive STARmeter rankings that are determined by page views on IMDb; the ability to build lists of professionals and projects they’re interested in connecting with; the IMDbPro app for iPhone and Android; IMDbPro Track, which empowers members to receive personalized entertainment industry news and updates on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. To become a member today, visit www.imdbpro.com.

IMDbPro Now Enables Talent Representatives to Update Their Clients’ Profiles on IMDbPro

Talent representatives including agents, managers and publicists can now set their clients’ “known for” credits, primary and featured images and more on their behalf if they and their clients are both IMDbPro members. These changes will be reflected for industry decision-makers on IMDbPro and hundreds of millions of customers across all sites and services who rely on IMDbPro for entertainment industry data, including IMDb, Prime Video and Amazon Alexa. Talent representatives can easily request access to their clients’ profiles from the newly enhanced Clients List on IMDbPro.

“The new shared editing experience on IMDbPro is excellent,” said Teresa ‘Teri’ Ritter, President of Ritter Talent Agency. “It allows me to control how decision makers see my clients and is very easy to initiate with my actors. With just a few clicks of my mouse, I can easily change my clients’ primary image, set their featured images, known for credits and more. Shared editing helps me ensure my clients’ IMDb pages are always up-to-date, fresh, and that they're putting their best foot forward to those viewing their accounts.”

IMDbPro Now Offers Members Thousands of Active Casting Notices

IMDbPro today launched one of the largest selections of casting notices on IMDbPro.com and its iPhone and Android apps. In addition to notices posted directly on IMDbPro, which have been available to members for years, new relationships with leading global sites have added thousands of active casting notices to IMDbPro. Notices from Casting Networks, Mandy.com and NYCastings (soon to be DirectSubmit.com) are now available, and notices from Audition Magic will soon be added. Members can quickly and easily discover the most relevant opportunities by searching casting notices by location, posting date and more. Once they find a role to apply to, they are taken to the service to complete their submission. Members can access available casting notices from the “Casting Notices” page in the IMDbPro toolbar.

“Casting Networks’ collaboration with IMDbPro will increase exposure and result in even more high-quality submissions for projects released on our Casting Billboard,” said Casting Networks co-CEOs Rafi Gordon and Alex Amin in a joint statement. “Expanding the reach of casting notices to a larger group of entertainment industry professionals not only empowers performers to grow their careers but also benefits casting directors as they will have an even more diverse pool of top talent to invite to audition.”

