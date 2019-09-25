Backbone Partners with Shinola to Bring Modern Design and Production Process to Leading Luxury Design Brand

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Backbone, the leading cloud-based, next-generation workflow suite for consumer goods companies, announces today a new partnership with Shinola to revolutionize the Detroit brand’s product design, product development, and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) processes.

Widely known for their prominence in the global watch market, Shinola employs local artisans and craftspeople who produce high-end luxury products including premium watches, leather goods, audio equipment, and bicycles. The company sought out Backbone’s SaaS platform and ability to streamline the complex product development process. This process will allow Shinola to increase their offerings with new and creative product lines.

“We continue to seek out new and effective tools to improve Shinola’s processes for bringing products to market,” said Shinola CEO Tom Lewand. “We are looking forward to partnering with Backbone and utilizing their impressive platform to enhance our company’s performance across categories.”

Shinola is one of many digitally native brands looking for innovative ways to improve efficiency, both in terms of product development and profitability. These leading companies shaping the retail and fashion industries are increasingly finding value in Backbone’s data-driven and intuitive cloud-based platform, which allows them to expand their offerings and business.

“Shinola is a dynamic player across so many industries, which affords us an exciting chance to see the versatility in applications that the Backbone platform can provide in the hands of an established and exceptional brand,” says Backbone CEO and co-founder Matthew Klein. “I also really love the mission and ethos behind the Shinola brand. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with someone doing so much for their community, and whose values so directly align with ours at Backbone. Our hope is that Shinola’s growth will continue at an increased, exponential rate by enhancing and streamlining their entire production process.”

The Backbone platform provides single-source, end-to-end solutions to empower brands who, like Shinola, are growing in highly competitive and evolving markets. Backbone recently finished its round of Series A funding with $18 million in investments and is rapidly winning over brands from the D2C scene, including new partners like Shinola and long-time partners like Warby Parker, Allbirds, and Parachute Home.

About Shinola

Shinola is a luxury design brand based in Detroit with an unwavering commitment to crafting products that are built to last—from timepieces to leather goods, jewelry to audio. Founded in 2011, the company operates an in-house watch and leather factory on the fifth floor of the historic Argonaut Building, where its team of artisans hand assemble luxury timepieces and crafts premium leather straps. Through skilled training, Shinola works to create opportunities for its team members and support the local workforce by partnering with legacy companies across the country and around the world that are also committed to the company’s values. With quality at its foundation, Shinola celebrates thoughtful design and the beauty of industry through every product it makes. Learn more at shinola.com

About Backbone

Backbone PLM is a cloud-based, next-generation workflow solution that streamlines the complex manufacturing process for consumer goods companies of all sizes. The all-in-one platform boosts productivity, reduces errors, improves visibility, and helps companies get their products to market faster. Backbone centralizes all design, development, and production information, making it accessible to every member of a team. It offers automated data importing from clients’ own systems and data management through an intuitive and easy to use interface. Backbone is ready for your next innovation. To learn more about how Backbone can help, visit backboneplm.com.