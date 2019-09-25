Seasons of Advice Wealth Management Signs the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seasons of Advice Wealth Management (SOAWM), a leading independent registered investment advisor, announced that it has become a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (“PRI”).

The PRI is recognized as the leading global network of investors committed to integrating environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations into their investment decision-making practices.

“As a leading ESG investor, we are seeing increased demand from our clients for investments that reflect their personal and ethical values while having a positive effect on society and the planet,” stated Charles Hamowy, CEO and founding partner of Seasons of Advice Wealth Management. “Because investors have become increasingly concerned about environmental, social, and governance issues facing the world today, our mission, through the Stewardship Personal Values Portfolios, is to generate enhanced returns while maintaining the ethical and environmental mandates demanded by our clients. The PRI initiative represents an important step in this direction and in the evolution of our ESG investments.”

Fiona Reynolds, CEO of the PRI, said: “We are delighted to welcome Seasons of Advice Wealth Management to the PRI. The company’s recognition of the importance of considering ESG issues as part of the investment process is to be applauded. It’s good to see that clients are asking for more responsible investment options and that wealth managers are responding in a positive way. We look forward to working with the team.”

The six key principles of the PRI that SOAWM applies to its Stewardship Portfolios are:

We will incorporate ESG issues into investment analysis and decision-making processes.

We will be active owners and incorporate ESG issues into our ownership policies and practices.

We will seek appropriate disclosure on ESG issues by the entities in which we invest.

We will promote acceptance and implementation of the principles within the investment industry.

We will work together to enhance our effectiveness in implementing the principles.

We will report on our activities and progress towards implementing the principles.

The SOAWM Stewardship Personal Values Portfolio's thorough investment process begins with a rigorous analysis of the top two tiers of Morningstar Portfolio Sustainability-rated mutual funds and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). This independent rating measures how well companies manage ESG risks and opportunities. SOAWM’s enhanced ESG overlay further filters down to target investor’s major areas of concern including tobacco, palm oil, thermal coal, firearms and weapons, and animal testing (optional). The SOA Stewardship Portfolio’s proprietary asset allocation models then create the ideal ESG portfolio based on specific risk tolerances, return expectations, and tax sensitivity, all designed to outperform industry benchmarks.

About Seasons of Advice Wealth Management

Seasons of Advice Wealth Management (SOAWM), an independent registered investment advisor with over $600 million under management, is a leader in ESG investing where investors can “do well by doing good.” For over three decades, SOAWM has helped clients make relevant and effective financial choices to help them comfortably and confidently achieve their financial potential. Through its innovative Stewardship Personal Values Portfolios, investors can seek attractive returns while aligning their investments with their personal values. SOAWM’s unique and systematic approach to ESG investing creates an ideal low-cost ESG portfolio based on specific risk tolerances, return expectations, and tax sensitivity -- all designed to outperform industry benchmarks. For more information on Seasons of Advice Wealth Management, please visit: www.soawealth.com