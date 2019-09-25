Wild Coyote Foods Chooses ReposiTrak for Compliance Management

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak, Inc., the industry leader in compliance, food safety and risk management for the retail supply chain, announces Wild Coyote Foods has chosen The ReposiTrak Compliance & Risk Management Solution to automate supplier document compliance for food safety and quality.

Based in St. George, Utah, Wild Coyote Foods makes and sells salad dressings and salsa. The family-owned company started production of salad dressings with recipes created by its founder, Ruth Jones. Today it’s best known for its line of specialty Ranch dressings, which include Cilantro Lime Ranch, Southwest Ranch, Jalapeno Ranch and Parmesan Peppercorn Ranch. Wild Coyote Foods distributes its products in eight western states to restaurants, school districts and well-known retailers like Walmart and Kroger. It works with approximately 30 suppliers to manufacture its products.

Wild Coyote Foods is currently working on its SQF certification for meeting food safety and quality standards. “We believe ReposiTrak will be a big asset in helping us acquire all of our suppliers’ needed documents,” said R.W. Jones, CEO of Wild Coyote Foods. “We also felt that ReposiTrak would be a big help in keeping us up with the ever-changing requirements for food safety and quality.”

The Compliance & Risk Management suite includes food safety and compliance solutions that are a respected and trusted cornerstone of the ReposiTrak brand. With 90,000 buyer/supplier connections across the platform and endorsements from leading trade groups such as FMI, ROFDA and GMDC, ReposiTrak has established itself as the industry standard for a compliance and risk management platform.

“ReposiTrak has a history of helping companies automate supplier document management and collection so they can demonstrate adherence to SQF standards,” said Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “We’re confident our system will help Wild Coyote Foods reach its goal of SQF certification.”

The ReposiTrak Speed Retail Platform drives growth and supports all supply and demand chain activities for retailers, manufacturers, and their trading partners, consisting of three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. Delivered via one technology platform, all the applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact across the entire enterprise.

About Park City Group and ReposiTrak®

Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) is a Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider that brings visibility to the consumer goods supply chain through its ReposiTrak, Inc. subsidiary. ReposiTrak is The Speed Retail Platform, with three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. The platform provides retailers and suppliers with a robust solution suite to help enhance operational control and increase sales, while enabling them to protect their brands, reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and at www.repositrak.com.

About Wild Coyote Foods

Wild Coyote Foods, based in St. George, Utah. Is a family-owned company that manufactures and sells premier salad dressings and salsa. https://www.wildcoyotefoods.com