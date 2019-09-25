RedPoint Announces $13.5 Million Equity Raise to Accelerate Strategic Partnerships and Geographic Expansion

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RedPoint Global, a top provider of customer data platform (CDP) and customer engagement technologies, today announced an equity raise of $13.5 million to fuel continued geographic expansion and deepen strategic partnerships. Led by Camden Partners, the round also includes participation of existing and new investors.

“Over the past three decades, it’s been a personal mission of mine to help brands improve the experiences they deliver to their customers,” said Dale Renner, CEO and co-founder of RedPoint Global. “At RedPoint, we are well-equipped to tackle this mission head on. In a sea of technology claiming real-time and omnichannel engagement, we are the only software provider offering leading brands an enterprise-wide single point of control over data, decisions and interactions. RedPoint is now even more prepared to meet rising market demand and help brands close the gap between customer expectations and experience.”

Facing an inflection point, where most organizations recognize the need to now compete on the basis of customer experience, leading brands like GoDaddy, Xanterra and Keurig Dr Pepper rely on RedPoint’s Customer Engagement Hub™ to unleash the power of their data, analytics and orchestration to drive real-time, personalized customer engagements. To compete, more and more brands are realizing they need to operate at the cadence of the customer and persist a relationship based on relevancy. RedPoint’s platform empowers brands to drive profitable revenue growth, and at the same time, reduce customer friction caused by irrelevant messaging and lack of personalization.

“As businesses have access to more customer data than ever before, they are faced with a huge challenge and opportunity,” Nicholas Einstein, Chief Research Officer of The Relevancy Group. “Brands have made attempts at using data to personalize and improve the customer experience, but most are unable to view the data holistically, access it in real-time or take meaningful action on it. RedPoint Global is capitalizing on this pressing market need, offering data-first, open garden solutions that help innovative brands small and large deliver top-notch customer experiences.”

RedPoint’s Customer Engagement Hub solution features the industry-leading RedPoint Customer Data Platform (CDP) to connect all data in real-time, RedPoint Automated Machine Learning to drive real-time precise decisioning at scale AI Studio™ for machine learning and analytics, and RedPoint Intelligent Orchestration to personalize and optimize every moment of engagement.

Recognized by Gartner, Inc. in the Challengers quadrant of the 2019 “Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs” and named the leading Customer Data Platform (CDP) vendor across several product categories in The Relevancy Group’s latest report, The Relevancy Ring – CDP Buyer’s Guide 2018,” RedPoint continues to disrupt the market landscape – outperforming marketing cloud and CDP vendors at the enterprise level with the scale, speed and ability to handle complex data across digital and offline touchpoints.

“Amid an extremely crowded and increasingly confusing marketing technology landscape, RedPoint stands out, delivering on the promise that so many other vendors claim to offer but fall short: delivering real-time, personalized, omnichannel experiences at scale,” said Jason Tagler, Partner at Camden Partners. “Working with Dale and his team, their passion, dedication and commitment to customer success rings through. We look forward to working with RedPoint to support their mission and continue to drive global growth.”

Investing heavily in its partner ecosystem will help fuel RedPoint’s geographic expansion and market penetration in key industry verticals. Learn more about what has driven RedPoint’s mission and success to date by visiting www.redpointglobal.com.

About RedPoint Global Inc.

RedPoint Global’s software solutions empower brands to transform how customer experience is delivered. RedPoint Global’s solutions provide a single point of control to connect all customer data, determine next best actions in real time, and orchestrate interactions across all enterprise touchpoints. Leading companies of all sizes trust RedPoint Global to deliver highly personalized and contextually relevant experiences that optimize customer engagement. For more information, visit www.redpointglobal.com or email contact.us@redpointglobal.com.