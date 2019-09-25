Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile Earns FirstNet Listed Designation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world’s leading cyber security company, today announced that Symantec Endpoint Protection (SEP) Mobile is now FirstNet Listed, making industry-leading mobile threat defense accessible to federal, state and local public safety professionals nationwide through the FirstNet App Catalog.

Organizations of all sizes need to have parity in their security posture across all endpoints. As public safety professionals working in the field grow increasingly dependent on mobile devices to access critical information, those devices require the same level of security as legacy endpoints. The threat to mobile devices is increasingly alarming – in 2018 alone, Symantec blocked an average of 10,573 malicious mobile applications per day and saw a 33 percent rise in mobile malware.

SEP Mobile protects against this modern threat environment, offering comprehensive, highly accurate and effective mobile threat defense. Using superior threat intelligence to predict and detect an extensive range of existing and zero-day threats, SEP Mobile helps keep mobile devices safe from a variety of attacks. SEP Mobile’s predictive technology uses a layered approach that leverages Symantec’s threat intelligence network and security analyst expertise to proactively protect mobile devices from malware, network threats and app/OS vulnerability exploits.

“We are living in a world where seconds matter, and that requires everyone working in the field to take advantage of mobility to help solve critical problems. But unfortunately, cyber criminals see mobile as an attractive target,” said Adam Bromwich, SVP and GM, Endpoint Solutions, Symantec. “First responders and public safety officials need to be confident that their mobile devices are highly secure and protected against malicious activity. Now that SEP Mobile is included in the FirstNet App Catalog, FirstNet users will be able to better ensure their devices are protected.”

FirstNet – America’s public safety communications platform – features the first-ever App Catalog geared to first responders. This gives FirstNet subscribers a dedicated location to find meaningful new solutions that have been specifically reviewed for use with FirstNet services. Before any mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent tests for security, relevancy, data privacy and more.

Achieving a FirstNet Listed designation means SEP Mobile is a vetted and trusted solution for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements. Additionally, FirstNet subscribers will benefit from FirstNet’s added reliability while using SEP Mobile.

Built with AT&T, in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is bringing public safety a much-needed technology upgrade to help them connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.

“Only highly secure, high quality, public safety relevant applications are added to the FirstNet App Catalog. And we’re pleased that SEP Mobile is now Listed and available to FirstNet subscribers,” said Bob Sloan, chief operating officer, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “SEP Mobile will help keep public safety workers in the field more protected and secure when using their mobile devices.”

“Through our work with first responders, we heard their need for innovative applications to assist with their lifesaving mission. FirstNet is helping to address these needs, and we are pleased to welcome SEP Mobile to the FirstNet App Catalog,” said Mark Golaszewski, executive director of Technology and Innovation, First Responder Network Authority.

