HiveIO Partners with Getech Education to Bring the Latest VDI Technology to Higher Education Institutions

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HiveIO, Inc., a company that enables customers to deploy intelligent virtualisation without the need for specialists, today announced a partnership with Getech Education, one of the most experienced education focused suppliers in the UK. The partnership focuses on advancing the education sector by delivering the latest in virtual desktop technology to higher education institutions, powered by Lenovo hardware solutions.

As one of the most experienced independent suppliers to the UK’s higher education sector, Getech Education understands the needs and requirements of these institutions to leverage the latest technology in order to create a higher-quality education experience for its students. Through this partnership, Getech Education will offer HiveIO’s Hive Fabric intelligent virtualisation solution to higher education institutions. Hive Fabric is a virtualisation solution that can be installed and production-ready in 45 minutes, and then managed and operated by an IT generalist.

“This is an exciting partnership for both organisations,” said Darrell Felton, Technical Consultant at Getech Education. “HiveIO provides a true alternative to traditional virtual desktop infrastructure and is built for today’s education needs. Institutions can increase access to specialist teaching software and provide students with a new breed of high-powered virtual desktops securely, no matter their location.”

Dan Newton, CEO at HiveIO, said, “I was immediately impressed with the level of knowledge and understanding— that went far beyond just the technology— that Getech has in the education space. Their focus and commitment to continuously exceed expectations for institutions and their students mirrors our values and approach to partnering with customers.”

About Getech Education

As one of the oldest independent suppliers to the higher education sector, Getech Education is a specialist division dedicated to providing a high level of service in the supply of a wide range of hardware, software and support services to Universities, Colleges and regional purchasing consortia throughout the UK.

About HiveIO Inc.

Based in Hoboken, New Jersey, HiveIO transforms commodity data center infrastructure into an intelligent virtualisation platform delivering virtual desktops, virtual servers, and software-defined storage in a single Hive Fabric install on any x86 commodity infrastructure. No specialists required. The simplicity, performance, and security of our AI-ready Hive Fabric solution removes complexity from the data center while providing scalable power for the workloads of tomorrow. For more information, visit www.hiveio.com, or follow HiveIO on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

© 2018 HiveIO Inc. All rights reserved. HiveIO, Hive USX, Hive Fabric, and the HiveIO logo are trademarks of HiveIO Inc.