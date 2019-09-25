KINEXO Chosen by Centralized Supply Chain Services, LLC (CSCS) For Inbound Freight Management

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KINEXO, the premier provider of customized supply chain solutions in North America, and Centralized Supply Chain Services (CSCS), the supply chain co-op that services Applebee’s and IHOP, renewed their multi-year agreement. This agreement not only extends KINEXO’s partnership with CSCS, but also provides CSCS access to KINEXO’s comprehensive inbound supply chain strategy, which includes the integration of inbound freight management, KINEXO Direct, and traditional redistribution.

“Our on-going partnership with KINEXO continues to yield cumulative supply chain value. By focusing on inbound freight management, we are able to lower the landed cost of our products into distribution,” said Paul Allegri, Vice President of Logistics at CSCS. “Collaborating with KINEXO allows us to move dry, refrigerated and frozen product in a seamless way using multiple strategies, thus maximizing productivity in our system.”

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with CSCS and the world class brands of Applebee's and IHOP,” said Todd Williams, President of KINEXO. “We are always looking for ways to provide our customers with innovative supply chain solutions. The unique combination of our inbound freight management solutions we have designed compliments CSCS's long-term goal of creating additional value in the supply chain. The expansion of our services to CSCS allows them to realize that additional value.”

About KINEXO

KINEXO strategically propels companies forward by providing highly customized supply chain solutions proven to reduce costs, improve transparency, maximize operating efficiency, and increase profitability. Part of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio of companies, KINEXO is one of the most trusted partners in supply chain management. For more information, visit gokinexo.com.