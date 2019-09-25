iPipeline Partners with FIDx to Provide AFFIRM Order Entry Capabilities to Users of Insurance Exchange (Ix)

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iPipeline®, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry, today announced a partnership with Fiduciary Exchange, LLC (FIDx) that integrates AFFIRM for Annuities order entry product with e-Signature onto their platform. Used by the nation’s top financial institutions, AFFIRM for Annuities supports customized workflows to help address compliance and suitability concerns.

“iPipeline is pleased to announce our new partnership with FIDx and the integration of AFFIRM for Annuities with e-Signature into the Insurance Exchange. Our partnership with FIDx will simplify workflows, streamline suitability reviews, and accelerate the overall order entry process for advisors,” said Larry Berran, CEO, iPipeline. “iPipeline’s next-generation products are designed to optimize advisor sales performance and enhance the consumer experience. We are dedicated to the success of our new partnership and look forward to extending it to include our AFFIRM for Life product to support insurance sales.”

AFFIRM for Annuities is a compliance and order management system designed to integrate a carrier's complex product rules with a distributor's compliance processing requirements (customized workflows and suitability reviews) to generate transactions that are "in good order." The partnership with FIDx will ensure annuity applications are electronically submitted to carriers for processing after successfully passing all supervisory reviews, providing advisors with streamlined order entry.

“The addition of iPipeline’s AFFIRM for Annuities to our FIDx platform provides advisors accessing the Insurance Exchange with an automated order entry tool to help address compliance concerns,” said Richard Romano, CTO, FIDx. “We are committed to continually expanding our platform offerings, integrating top insurance carriers, and offering technology innovators, like iPipeline. We strive to ensure advisors have access to annuity products that help solve for their clients’ needs for guaranteed income and provide a consolidated set of tools to meet their individual needs. Digital transformation and a seamless advisory experience are a key focus for FIDx, and iPipeline’s AFFIRM for Annuities product offers the necessary capabilities to support this important initiative.”

FIDx officially launched the Insurance Exchange (Ix) in June 2019, to fill a much-needed gap in the annuity and financial services space. As a product-agnostic exchange, the company acts as the middleman, seamlessly connecting advisors to leading insurance carriers and annuity products. Founded by notable industry problem solvers, FIDx puts annuity sales on par with mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and separately managed accounts. FIDx is also the first annuity products platform provider supporting Envestnet’s Insurance Exchange.

About Fiduciary Exchange, LLC (FIDx)

Fiduciary Exchange, LLC (FIDx) is a technology-empowered network that seamlessly integrates the brokerage, insurance and advisory ecosystems to offer best-in-class annuities and insurance solutions from the industry's leading carriers. Motivated by its mission to expand the frontiers of the wealth management space and provide holistic solutions to address investors' changing needs, FIDx enables advisors to offer guaranteed income and downside protection as core components of their clients' portfolios—integrated within the same wealth management platforms they already use every day. An independent technology firm led by seasoned industry veterans and built from the ground up as an integrated platform, FIDx is providing a modern solution to bridge advisory firms to insurance carriers so advisors can truly deliver comprehensive advice, enabling their clients to achieve retirement security. For more information on FIDx, visit www.fid-x.com.

About iPipeline

iPipeline is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry. Through our SSG Digital, end-to-end platform, we accelerate and simplify sales, compliance, operations and support. We provide process automation and seamless integration between every participant in our ecosystem including carriers, agents, general agencies, advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, banks, securities/mutual fund firms, and their consumers on a global basis. Our innovative solutions include pre-sales support, new business and underwriting, policy administration, point-of-sale execution of applications, post-sale support, data analysis, reporting, user-driven configuration, consumer delivery and self-service, and agency and firm management.

iPipeline’s platform is used by approximately 150 carriers, 1,400 distributors and financial institutions, and their agents and licensed advisors in a cloud-based environment. With headquarters in Exton, Pennsylvania, iPipeline has locations in Bromley (UK), Burlington (Canada), Cheltenham (UK), Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Huntersville, Ontario (CA), Philadelphia, Pleasanton, and Salt Lake City. Visit www.ipipeline.com.