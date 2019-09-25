Generational Equity Advises Collins Project Management in Sale to Darden & Company

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Collins Project Management, Inc. to Darden & Company. The acquisition closed August 1, 2019 and details were not disclosed.

Located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, and founded in 1991, Collins Project Management (Collins) is one of the Southeast’s premier construction project management consulting firms. Over its history, Collins has helped approximately 350 projects come to life as a trusted construction project management partner. The firm serves as an owner’s representative to help mission-directed project leaders achieve better outcomes for their projects, helping its clients keep their promises – even when things change. Collins’ primary markets include healthcare, public and private K-12 schools, higher education, private clubs, faith-based, and SPLOST funded projects.

“Both firms have achieved tremendous success by focusing on getting the best outcomes for clients and fostering teamwork and having shared respect for all project team members,” said Joe Collins, President of Collins. “Knowing that we can continue to serve Collins’ clients in the same manner that we have for the last 28 years, and that we have additional resources and expertise to bring to bear on those projects, is exciting for the entire Collins team.”

Darden & Company (Darden) was formed in 1999 and is located in Atlanta, Georgia. Darden was founded to provide detailed project management with a high degree of sophistication for projects across Atlanta. Today, the company continues to provide the highest level of quality project management for its development within a multitude of markets. One of the company’s most notable projects includes the project management of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Darden’s expertise has been sought after for projects across the Southeast and the country. The firm is committed to delivering its signature high-level of service no matter the size, scope, or location.

Jason Hughes, President of Darden, stated, “Our team is very excited to join forces with Collins. Our combined cultures and portfolios will allow our firm to continue to grow and become the leading development and project management company in the industry. Culture is everything to our firm and the culture that Joe Collins has fostered within his organization furthers our vision for Darden’s growth and success.”

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Eastern Region, David Fergusson and his team, led by Senior M&A Advisor Loren Schmerler and supported by Vice President Mergers & Acquisitions Alex Mironov, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director David Robinson established the initial relationship with Collins.

Schmerler stated, “This transaction was highly enjoyable for me to participate in because all parties had mutual respect for one another. Additionally, the synergy made a great deal of sense.”

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their five-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016, 2017, and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.