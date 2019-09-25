Lattice Semiconductor and Synopsys Renew Partnership on FPGA Synthesis Tools

HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, and Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) today announced the extension of their multi-year OEM licensing agreement for Synopsys' Synplify® FPGA synthesis tools.

Lattice Diamond® and Lattice Radiant™ FPGA design and verification environments provide best-in-class tools and features that help users develop Lattice FPGA-based products quickly and easily. Synopsys Synplify provides broad language support including SystemVerilog and VHDL 2008, accelerated runtime, and HDL code analysis to complement Lattice’s FPGA design environment for Lattice Diamond and Lattice Radiant. These combined easy-to-use tool flows are specifically customized for the Lattice FPGA architecture to optimize designs for area, power, and cost.

“The relationship with Synopsys ensures our customers have access to high-quality FPGA synthesis technology for years to come,” said Roger Do, Product Marketing Manager, Lattice Semiconductor. “The Synplify tool’s timing-driven approach to FPGA synthesis complements Lattice’s low power, small form factor FPGAs as it helps customers maximize power savings and minimize the design footprint of products targeting a range of applications, from communications and computing to automotive and industrial.”

“This agreement marks the 20th anniversary of our engagement with Lattice, and we’re thrilled to continue partnering with Lattice and ensuring that designers working with Lattice FPGAs will continue to have access to our FPGA synthesis technology for years to come,” said Joe Mallett, Sr. Marketing Manager in Synopsys Verification Group. “By collaborating with Lattice, the leading provider of low power FPGAs, we are able to provide designers with industry-leading synthesis software that integrates with Lattice Diamond and Lattice Radiant tool chains for an easy-to-use design flow optimized for Lattice FPGAs.”

Synplify Pro for Lattice FPGAs is now available from Lattice or Synopsys. For more information about Lattice’s complete design software environment for FPGAs, visit: http://www.latticesemi.com/LatticeDiamond.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design) and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.