Outback Steakhouse Launches DoorDash Delivery with a 50,000 Steak Giveaway

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) is expanding its delivery platform through a partnership with DoorDash, the nation's largest on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery, to bring down under favorites to even more diners nationwide. This exclusive partnership makes Outback Steakhouse the largest steakhouse on the DoorDash menu. Outback is kicking off its partnership with a free 6 oz. Outback Center-cut Sirloin and a side give-away, with a minimum $20 purchase, September 25 - 29 when you order through DoorDash and use promo code STEAK.*

“We’ve done a remarkable job growing our own delivery business, and DoorDash adds another layer of accessibility and convenience,” said David Deno, Chief Executive Officer of Bloomin’ Brands. “This partnership opens the door to new customers and gives existing customers another option when they choose to dine with us in the comfort of their own home.”

Bloomin’ Brands has been the leader in off-premises casual dining. For the past two years, the company has been developing its own in-house delivery platform, rolling out delivery service to company-owned Outback and Carrabba’s locations. With a focus on both customer convenience and preference, the company selected DoorDash as the exclusive partner for the next phase of its omni-channel approach to delivery for the Outback Steakhouse brand.

“We’re honored to be the first and exclusive delivery provider of Outback, a top-requested restaurant by our customers with nationwide appeal,” said Toby Espinosa, VP of Business Development at DoorDash. “To us, this partnership proves the value of our marketplace, offering an efficient marketing channel, whether for pickup or delivery, for Bloomin' Brands' favorite menu items across 670 locations.”

The DoorDash agreement also brings another delivery option to more than 200 Carrabba’s Italian Grill locations by the end of October. Bonefish Grill, which already uses DoorDash for dinner orders, has expanded delivery options to include lunch at participating restaurants.

To celebrate the new partnership, Outback will give away up to 10,000 steaks per day for five days. The special giveaway includes a free 6 oz. Outback Center-cut Sirloin and the choice of one side with any $20 minimum purchase from September 25 - September 29. To redeem the offer at select participating restaurants, customers can use the code STEAK when they order at www.DoorDash.com/outback or download the DoorDash app for Android or iOS.

About Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The Company owns and operates approximately 1,450 restaurants in 48 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 20 countries, some of which are franchise locations. For more information, please visit bloominbrands.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology platform that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in over 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.DoorDash.com.

