WILLIAMS SONOMA AND PEET’S COFFEE LAUNCH NEW COFFEE BARK

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams Sonoma, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, announced a collaboration with Peet’s Coffee® to debut Peet’s Coffee Bark, a delicious coffee-infused take on one of Williams Sonoma’s most popular and iconic products.

In 1966 in Berkeley, California, Alfred Peet introduced an artisan coffee movement with his rich, superior quality roasts and complex blends. The freshly roasted Café Domingo beans in Williams Sonoma’s new Peet’s Coffee Bark are expertly combined with another San Francisco Bay Area favorite—Guittard Chocolate Company—for an irresistible two-layer confection. The bottom layer provides a mocha flavor and a bit of texture with rich dark chocolate infused with finely ground coffee. On top, a generous mix of creamy white chocolate and robust coffee grinds for added crispiness completes the bark. Fans of Williams Sonoma’s iconic Peppermint Bark and coffee lovers alike will find the chocolate and coffee combination to be their new favorite treat.

“Given how much our guests enjoy the combination of rich espresso and house-made chocolate sauce in our Caffe Mocha, we sought new ways to bring this beverage to life,” said Gretchen Koch, Senior Director of Marketing and Innovation, Peet’s Coffee. “A Peet’s Coffee Bark made with our Café Domingo Blend and combined with Guittard is the perfect expression of that mocha indulgence. Williams Sonoma is famous for recipes as intensely rich and layered as our own coffee and we are proud to partner on a limited-edition bark that can be enjoyed by anyone with a sweet tooth or as a gift for family or friends.”

Priced at $24.95 per tin, the Peet’s Coffee Bark is available in William Sonoma stores and online while supplies last. For more information about Williams Sonoma’s collaboration with Peet’s, please visit www.williams-sonoma.com.

About Williams Sonoma

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williamssonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

About Peet’s Coffee

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the “Big Bang of coffee,” Peet's Coffee® introduced an artisan movement by sourcing the world’s best beans, hand-roasting in small batches, and crafting beverages by hand. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet’s influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Peet’s is uncompromisingly dedicated to its founding tenets and asserts a strict standard of freshness, ensuring optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the beans and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee available at 15,000 grocery and convenience stores nationwide. Peet's operates from the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States and grows its business through retail, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet’s: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/peets.

