GRC announces New OEM Partnership Agreement with Hewlett-Packard Enterprise to Deliver Immersion-Cooling Systems with HPE servers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the leader in single-phase immersion cooling for data centers, today announced an OEM partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to integrate its ICEraQ™ liquid-immersion cooling system with HPE servers for customers to gain alternative cooling capabilities in a flexible, pre-packaged offering.

“We’re thrilled with the value this partnership offers to data centers around the world,” said Jim Weynand, Chief Revenue Officer, GRC. “With this product bundle, customers can easily integrate high density HPE equipment into any existing data center without adding the normal time and expense of altering legacy data center infrastructure to accommodate today’s newest applications platforms.”

Leveraging GRC’s immersion cooling, end users who were previously limited by power, space, or cooling, will be able to seamlessly deploy high-performing HPE servers, virtually anywhere.

“The ease and flexibility that immersion offers, is unparalleled,” said Brandon Moore, Solutions Architect, GRC. “You can easily support the high-density HPE equipment with a GRC system such as the ICEraQ Micro which can handle over 2000 watts of heat load per U of rack space, enabling the creation of a high-density zone in any existing data center while removing the thermal constraints that exist with legacy air-cooled data centers. Any HPE server type, without regard to heat load, can be deployed quickly into an existing white space, on the edge, or in a greenfield site with minimal infrastructure requirements.”

“There is a growing opportunity to bring the latest technology capabilities to market to support emerging applications such as AI and edge computing,” said Phillip Cutrone, vice president and general manager, Worldwide OEM at HPE. “By collaborating with GRC to integrate its ICEraQ™ with our agile, high-performing infrastructure solutions, we are offering our customers a flexible options for system cooling.”

About GRC

GRC is the immersion cooling authority. The company's patented immersion-cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC’s solutions are deployed in thirteen countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, and other Edge and core applications. They are environmentally resilient and space saving, making it possible to deploy the solution in virtually any location with minimal lead time. Visit http://grcooling.com for more information.